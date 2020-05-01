LIVE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce COVID-19 community guidelines as Texas reopens

Published: May 1, 2020, 10:03 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 10:10 am

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be holding a news conference to announce new COVID-19 community guidelines as Texas reopens.

The stay-home order for the county expired Thursday and several businesses across the county are opening back up after being closed from months.

Hidalgo will be joined by other medical experts at the Houston TranStar building for the Friday update.

