LIVE: Hidalgo to provide update on Harris County coronavirus testing

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to provide an update Thursday on the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hidalgo has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss new testing sites that are opening in the county at two Walgreens locations.

The new sites are located at 14531 Westheimer Road in Houston and at 101 W. Southmore Ave. in Pasadena. People must complete an online screening before going to the sites.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event when it begins.