Judge Lina Hidalgo to extend “stay home, work safe” order until at least June

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is extending the “stay home, work safe” order. Her office confirmed Wednesday that the order will last through at least June 10.

The order will be amended to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen the state while urging people in Harris County to take precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus by staying home and working from home when possible.

Harris County is training more than 300 people to serve as contact tracers as part of the county’s COVID-19 relief efforts, the county announced last week.

Hidalgo said the county isn’t back to normal. She said if people start going out too soon, the number of new cases could become too large for the tracers to keep up, which will make it much harder to contain an outbreak.

“Treat this with the seriousness it deserves,” Hidalgo said.

She said people who can stay home should continue to do so.