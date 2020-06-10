Announcement on future of Harris County ‘stay home, work safe’ order expected soon

HOUSTON – At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the extension of the so-called “stay home, work safe” order in Harris County will expire, but an announcement on the future of the order is expected soon.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the original order in March as the coronavirus pandemic began to unfold. Last month, she extended it until June 10.

A representative of Hidalgo said Wednesday that an announcement about the future of the order will be made “in the next couple of days.” The representative said that the order will likely be a new one and not an extension of the existing order.

More than 15,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Harris County and Houston.

Texas has set records this week for the number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized in the state.