LIVE: Judge Lina Hidalgo announces new COVID-19 testing strike team

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made an announcement Monday related to coronavirus testing in Harris County.

Case county: 24 new cases, 1 additional death.

2 pieces of news: Testing has always been a key component. FEMA finally allowed Harris County to take testing materials out of fixed sites and put them where they are most needed.

COVID-19 testing strike team This team will be deploying tests to areas of high outbreak. Will work with facilities to conduct a site assessment to see where help is needed. The goal is to save lives. Next phase is for the team to take the test where they need to go.

Doubling the number of pop-up testing location from two to 4

Readyharris.org will have a map where people will be able to see the locations of the mobile sites.

You don’t need to leave your house to get a face covering. There is no need to rush out and worry about buying something.

I don’t expect to hear that fines are being issued. That has never been a measure of success. I want to caution people to not measure the order’s success on fines issued. We prioritize education, but we needed to make it enforceable.

This is about protecting life, protecting safety. I know this is uncomfortable. Each of you wearing a mask is protecting other people.