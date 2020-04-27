LIVE: Judge Lina Hidalgo announces new COVID-19 testing strike team
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made an announcement Monday related to coronavirus testing in Harris County.
- Case county: 24 new cases, 1 additional death.
- 2 pieces of news:
- Testing has always been a key component. FEMA finally allowed Harris County to take testing materials out of fixed sites and put them where they are most needed.
- COVID-19 testing strike team
- This team will be deploying tests to areas of high outbreak.
- Will work with facilities to conduct a site assessment to see where help is needed.
- The goal is to save lives.
- Next phase is for the team to take the test where they need to go.
- Doubling the number of pop-up testing location from two to 4
- Readyharris.org will have a map where people will be able to see the locations of the mobile sites.
- You don’t need to leave your house to get a face covering. There is no need to rush out and worry about buying something.
- I don’t expect to hear that fines are being issued. That has never been a measure of success. I want to caution people to not measure the order’s success on fines issued. We prioritize education, but we needed to make it enforceable.
- This is about protecting life, protecting safety. I know this is uncomfortable. Each of you wearing a mask is protecting other people.
- Our community has stepped up. They flattened the curve.
