Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests negative for coronavirus, continues to quarantine

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday that she tested negative for coronavirus after she went into self-quarantine over the weekend due to potential exposure.

“I’ve tested negative for COVID-19. I’ll continue to follow CDC guidelines and quarantine until Monday, which is 14 days after initial exposure. Grateful for all the messages I’ve received — feel great and ready to keep moving forward,” she tweeted.

Hidalgo began quarantining over the weekend after one of her staffers, with whom she came in contact with on July 22, tested positive for the virus.

While in quarantine, Hidalgo has continued her duties as Harris County judge virtually.