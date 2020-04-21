WATCH LIVE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gives update on coronavirus response
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and county health officials will provide an update on coronavirus response in the county Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Hidalgo will be joined by Dr. Umair Shah, who is the Executive Director of Harris County Public Health.
KPRC 2 will provide a livestream of the press conference when it begins.
