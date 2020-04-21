83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gives update on coronavirus response

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: coronavirus, health, Harris County, Lina Hidalgo

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and county health officials will provide an update on coronavirus response in the county Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Hidalgo will be joined by Dr. Umair Shah, who is the Executive Director of Harris County Public Health.

KPRC 2 will provide a livestream of the press conference when it begins.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: