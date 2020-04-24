WATCH LIVE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to give update on county’s response to COVID-19

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will provide an update to the county’s response to COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. Friday.

Hidalgo said the county’s coronavirus cases are winding down and the curve seems to have flattened. She said because of this, NRG was being used as a medical shelter, which was included in the county’s insurance policy to help distribute resources the county needed and shelter for hospitals that needed beds. Hidalgo said the county now has resources to build its medical facility, which will be less costly to the community.

Hidalgo also thanked local universities including the University of Houston and McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston for their efforts to supply the system with several hundred needed medical face shields.