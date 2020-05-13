LIVE: Hidalgo provides update on coronavirus response

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is providing an update on the county’s coronavirus response.

Here are some of the points that have been made during the news conference:

Hidalgo met with contract tracers Wednesday who are in training before being deployed

Still focused on testing, tracing and treatment.

By the end of next week, a total of 300 tracers and supervisors trained and ready to go.

Training includes tracing methodology and information about HIPAA laws.

Tracing is a decades-old proven tool to help combat outbreaks of disease.

City of Houston is also launching a contact-tracing program.

“We zealously guard private health information,” Hidalgo said.

Tracers will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank account information, credit card information or payment.

“I still believe is a bit too fast,” Hidalgo says of state’s reopening plan.

If we have a large surge of cases, it will outpace the tracers’ ability to keep up.

Hidalgo: If you can still stay home, stay home. If you can still work from home, work from home.

“Life is not back to normal ... treat this with the seriousness it deserves."

Dr. Umair Shah, health authority for Harris County, said tracers are also not interested in someone’s immigration status.

“This is a public health strategy we’ve used over the decades,” Shah said.

Questions from tracers will include: When did you start experiencing symptoms? Did you seek medical attention? Did you isolate at home? How many people live in your household? Do you work? How many people do you work with? Where else have you been? Have you observed social distancing when you go out? Have you been to any large gatherings?