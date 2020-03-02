Harris County Judge Hidalgo, public health officials provide update on coronavirus

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Executive Director of Harris County Public Health Dr. Umair Shah provided an update on the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

They discussed the county’s effort to address the growing threat of the coronavirus and gave health tips to residents on how to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including the flu.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Harris County, though Rice University announced Saturday that a small group of employees and students are being asked to self-quarantine after a possible coronavirus exposure. Read more.

“The university is taking all necessary precautionary steps and working closely with and at the guidance of Harris County Public Health,” Rice University wrote in the release.

Hidalgo said if there was a confirmed case in the Houston area, the city will be notified as soon as possible.