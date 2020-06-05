89ºF

LIVE: Abbott discusses hurricane preparedness, coronavirus

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to discuss hurricane preparedness and coronavirus during a news conference Friday.

Abbott received a briefing this afternoon on Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm in Louisiana this weekend.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

