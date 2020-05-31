Kicking off 2020: Hurricane season with eyes on the Gulf this week

As the 2020 Hurricane season officially kicks off on Monday, the National Hurricane Center () is watching an area in the southern Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico for possibly tropical development. As of Saturday night, the area only has a 20% of developing over the next five days.

Tropical Outlook

A few factors that we’ll be watching this week, along with the NHC, are the warm Gulf waters once the wave or disorganized low gets over open water.

A good rule of thumb is the longer it can stay over open water, the better chance it can strengthen and eventually close off into some form of tropical system. One of the long-range models that is favoring some level of development is the European model.

An ensemble of model runs (the same model being run multiple times with a few conditions changed each time) are showing some areas from northern Mexico to coastal Mississippi could see heavy rain by the end of the weekend.

European model

However, the American model just pushes a slug of deep tropical moisture into the region this weekend but tries to hold off on any tropical development until early next week. Either way, slugs of tropical moisture will likely increase rain chances by this weekend in some areas.

American Model

So what does this mean for you? Right now, not that much. We’ve got it covered!

There are a lot of questions that will have to be answered this week and 20% chance of development means 80% of not developing. So we’ll watch for new model information as it comes in and process it with you. However, it serves as a good reminder to get your hurricane plans in order if you haven’t set one with your family or business yet.