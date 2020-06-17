WATCH LIVE: Turner to address coronavirus response in Houston as number of cases rises

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set Wednesday to address how the city is responding to the coronavirus.

In recent days, the Houston region has seen an uptick in the number of reported COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals in the Texas Medical Center have said there is a “moderate concern” over the number of available hospital beds. As of Monday, 82% of beds in the intensive-care units in the Medical Center were occupied, and 17% of those beds were being used by coronavirus patients.

Turner will also accept a donation of a half-million masks and discuss how they will be distributed to the public.

