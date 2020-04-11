WATCH LIVE: Harris County Judge Hidalgo, Mayor Turner provide update on coronavirus response

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other officials will provide an update on the area’s coronavirus response following a tour of the medical shelter at NRG Park. Watch the briefing live here.

Officials said earlier in the week that the medical shelter will provide health and medical-related care to coronavirus patients if local hospitals exceed their capacities.

“This is to be used as a last resort… That would mean that our hospitals used up their surge capacity and now will have to use the capacity we are building at NRG,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Officials said the project could cost $60 million and the federal government will reimburse the county up to 75%.