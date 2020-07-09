TIMELINE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: A coronavirus timeline of evolving messages to Texans, the nation, the world

HOUSTON – Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the message from government officials has evolved.
Texas is no exception. At the center of Texas’ response was and is Gov. Greg Abbott. His orders and messaging about the coronavirus have changed as the pandemic’s impact has deepened in the state.
Here’s a look back in chronological order at the governor’s official -- and unofficial -- communications about coronavirus.
FEBRUARY
February 26, 2020
Governor Abbott to provide Texans with an update on coronavirus Thursday
MARCH
March 13, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to issue disaster declaration over coronavirus
March 17, 2020
As coronavirus stops people from gathering, Gov. Greg Abbott suspends part of open-meetings law
“Gov. Greg Abbott suspended a part of the Texas Open Meetings Act — which guarantees the public can access and participate in government meetings — Monday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.”Texas Tribune report on Click2Houston.com
March 13, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott declares statewide emergency, says state will soon be able to test thousands
March 19, 2020
Here’s what Gov. Greg Abbott’s health disaster declaration means for Texas
“Abbott said the order, which takes effect at midnight Friday and is in place until April 3, is aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed four lives in the state.From the Click2Houston.com report on March 19, 2020
March 16, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says expect ‘exponential’ increase in positive coronavirus cases
March 17, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott postpones special Texas Senate election due to coronavirus pandemic
Abbott’s office said postponing the election “is another step the state is taking to protect health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on March 17, 2020.
March 17, 2020
Texas coronavirus cases prompt Gov. Greg Abbott to activate National Guard
March 19, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texans to avoid groups of 10; closes bars, gyms and restaurants for dine-in
March 21, 2020
Coronavirus updates in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott says 566 presumptive positive and confirmed cases in Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said that 566 people in Texas have received presumptive positive or confirmed tests for the new coronavirus — and acknowledged that state health officials’ daily disclosures of Texas cases have excluded an unknown number of those cases.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on March 21, 2020
March 22, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott issues directives to expand Texas hospital capacity, but stops short of shelter-in-place order
March 22, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott prepping state’s health care system for potential influx of coronavirus patients
March 24, 2020
Worried about current compliance, Gov. Greg Abbott signals openness to stricter coronavirus order
March 26, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott orders air travelers from New Orleans and around New York to self-quarantine
March 27, 2020
Caught between local officials and Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott carefully navigates coronavirus
March 29, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott discusses the Texas response to the coronavirus pandemic
March 31, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas schools will stay closed until at least May 4
Abbott made clear he did not consider the executive order a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, taking issue with that terminology. Instead, “this is a standard that’s based upon essential services and essential activities,” Abbott said.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on March 31, 2020
APRIL
April 3, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t calling it a stay-at-home order. But he’s telling Texans to stay at home.
When Gov. Greg Abbott told Texans this week to restrict their social interactions except for essential activities, he made his thinking clear: He didn't consider his latest executive order a "stay-at-home" order.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 3, 2020
April 10, 2020
Gov. Abbott says he will sign an executive order next week on how Texas businesses will begin to reopen
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he will sign an executive order next week laying out how Texas businesses will begin to reopen “in a way that is safe.”Click2Houston.com on April 10, 2020
April 12, 2020
Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for coronavirus pandemic in Texas
April 13, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott says reopening the Texas economy will be a slow process
April 13, 2020
How to get help for your small business through Gov. Greg Abbott’s new initiative
Texas gov. Greg Abbott announced a new initiative Monday, making $50 million in loans available to Texas small businesses to help stay afloat through the coronavirus crisis.Click2Houston.com on April 13, 2020
April 13, 2020
‘Glimmers of hope’: Abbott gives coronavirus update, touches on reopening economy and schools
“We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19.”Gov. Abbott on April 13, 2020
April 16, 2020
Abbott keeps schools closed, reopens state parks, allows retail-to-go, loosens some medical restrictions
April 17, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott keeps Texas classrooms closed for remainder of school year
April 17, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott relaxes ban on nonessential medical procedures, but says courts will decide if abortions can proceed
“Ultimately, obviously that will be a decision for courts to make,” Abbott said, adding, that an allowance for abortion is “not part of this order. The way that the order is written is in terms of what doctors write about the type of treatment that is provided.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 17, 2020
April 17, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces team to restart the economy, loosens some restrictions
April 17, 2020
These are the Houstonians who are on Gov. Greg Abbott’s strikeforce team
Among the members, Landry’s owner Tilman Fertitta, Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Perry Homes CEO Kathy Britton, will all be serving on the strikeforce team as their special advisory council members working alongside medical advisors in guiding the Governor to safely reopen Texas in phases. The team will be led by retired COO of Hilltop Holdings James Huffines and veteran lobbyist Mike Toomey.Click2Houston.com on April 17, 2020
April 18, 2020
Gov. Abbott outlines phase 2 plans for reopening day cares, bars, recreational businesses and sports
Abbott said the reality is that coronavirus still exists in Texas and if the reopening process is going to succeed, people have to find ways to coexist with the virus.Click2Houston.com on April 18, 2020
April 21, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott will deploy the Texas National Guard to operate coronavirus testing sites
April 21, 2020
There are nearly 500,000 jobs available in Texas right now, Abbott says. Here’s how to find one.
Abbott said that other than the loss of life, the biggest impact of the state has been the blow to livelihoods. Millions of Texans have filed for unemployment. Around 1.5 million, or about 80% of those claims have been filled and $1.4 billion have been paid out. The state is working to address the remaining 20% quickly, Abbott said.Click2Houston.com on April 21, 2020
April 22, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott announces stay home order to expire Thursday, some businesses to reopen Friday
April 27, 2020
Mayor Turner responds to Gov. Abbott’s announcement of a phased reopening of Texas
April 27, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Harris County can’t impose fine over face mask order
“We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask,” Abbott said at a press conference where he announced his plans for reopening Texas. “However, it's not a mandate. And we make clear that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to let restaurants, movie theaters and malls open with limited capacity May 1
"Just as we united as one state to slow COVID-19, we must also come together to begin rebuilding the lives and the livelihoods of our fellow Texans,” he said.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020
Harris County judge says she will amend mask order to conform with Gov. Abbott’s order. See how other local leaders reacted
April 27, 2020
Will I be fined for not wearing a mask in Harris County? Here’s what Gov. Abbott says
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order that required all residents over the age of 10 to wear face masks in public will now not carry a $1,000 fine, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.Click2Houston.com on April 27, 2020
April 28, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott ends self-quarantine mandate for travelers from Louisiana
“Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately” as of Friday, Abbott’s latest order says.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 28, 2020
April 30, 2020
Texas reports record coronavirus deaths the day before stores open. But Gov. Greg Abbott sees hope in other metrics.
The governor, however, is looking at a completely different set of numbers when it comes to tracking the pandemic in Texas, fueling optimism for him and his pandemic advisers even as anxiety rises beyond his circle about the reopening process.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 30, 2020
MAY
May 2, 2020
Hidalgo signs new stay-home, work-safe order for businesses not permitted to reopen by Abbott
May 5, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott to allow Texas hair salons to reopen Friday and gyms to open May 18
Since he announced those the initial business reopenings last week, Abbott has faced increasing pressure from some in his own party to also give the green light to barbershops and gyms. Earlier Tuesday, two Republican state representatives defied Abbott’s wishes by getting haircuts at a Houston-area salon.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 5, 2020
May 5, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott, state health officials give update on state’s testing capabilities for COVID-19
May 5, 2020
These are Gov. Abbott’s new guidelines for weddings and funerals in Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued some clarifications Tuesday to the executive order he signed last week for the phased reopening of Texas.Click2Houston.com on May 5, 2020
May 5, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott announces modifications to executive order, allows hair salons to reopen Friday
He attributed the “positive results” in Texas to the fact that people were social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and sanitizing.Click2Houston.com on May 5, 2020
May 6, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reportedly says in recorded phone call that reopening state will increase coronavirus spread
"How do we know reopening businesses won't result in the faster spread and more cases of COVID-19? Listen, the fact of the matter is, pretty much every scientific and medical report shows that whenever you have a reopening – whether you want to call it a reopening of business or just a reopening of society in the aftermath of something like this -- that it actually will lead to an increase in spread," Abbott says in the recording. "It's almost ipso facto. The more that you have people out there, the greater the possibility there is for transmission. The goal never has been to get transmission of COVID-19 down to zero.”Click2Houston.com on May 6, 2020
May 7, 2020
Abbott modifies executive orders for reopening to remove jail time for violators
May 7, 2020
Abbott announces new fund that will provide financial assistance to struggling Texans
May 11, 2020
All Texas nursing home residents, staff to be tested for coronavirus after White House recommendation, Abbott says
May 14, 2020
Tensions rise as Gov. Greg Abbott readies to lift more rules
May 14, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott is cracking down on cities’ enforcement of COVID-19 orders, but many already took a lax approach
The erratic pattern foreshadows the struggles cities and counties now face as they interpret an entirely new set of regulations on reopening. That’s further complicated as enforcement has become a political hot-button issue across Texas and the U.S. Abbott, a Republican, has repeatedly changed his guidance as his party base grows more agitated.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott expected to announce more reopening plans for Texas on Monday
May 18, 2020
Weren’t daycares in Texas already open? This is what Abbott’s ruling means for all child care centers.
Daycare and childcare centers can open “effective immediately” according to Gov. Greg Abbott.Click2Houston.com on May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas ranks high in coronavirus recoveries, but many large states don’t report that figure
In explaining his cautious optimism about Texas’ response to the novel coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott has often honed in on one cheery-sounding figure: The number of Texans he says have recovered from the virus, which, he boasts, tops that of almost every other state.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 18, 2020
May 20, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott instructs state agencies to trim budgets by 5% to prepare for ‘economic shock’
“We are confident that Texas will get back to work and continue leading the nation in job growth, economic innovation, and business creation,” the letter from the three officials reads. “However, it will take months until we know the true extent of the economic ramifications of COVID-19, and how combating this virus will impact state finances. To prepare for this economic shock, we must take action today to ensure that the state can continue providing the essential government services that Texans expect.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 20, 2020
May 21, 2020
Gov. Abbott allows Texas bars to reopen at 25% capacity starting Friday
May 21, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott lifts coronavirus restrictions for travelers from New York, Georgia and other hot spots
Gov. Greg Abbott lifted air travel restrictions into Texas for those coming from states and major cities that have been considered COVID-19 hot spots. The change will take effect immediately, Abbott announced Thursday.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 21, 2020
May 26, 2020
Texas water parks, food courts and other services can begin reopening this week, Gov. Abbott announces
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that even more businesses can reopen this week, as part of his second phase of reopening Texas businesses after the coronavirus pandemic caused a worldwide economic roadblock.Click2Houston.com on May 26, 2020
May 27, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott says Amarillo has ‘turned a corner’ after coronavirus flare-up
May 28, 2020
Texas will extend early voting period this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott says
May 28, 2020
Texas sports fans will soon be allowed to attend outdoor pro games, Gov. Greg Abbott says
May 29, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on death of George Floyd, coronavirus response
He talked about how he felt after watching the video of George Floyd’s death. And the governor also delivered promising news, about the coronavirus fight, and reopening Texas.Click2Houston.com on May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
‘Write This Down’: Greg Abbott and George Strait team up for the most Texan PSA about washing your hands
May 31, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott extends social distancing guidelines, school closures amid coronavirus pandemic
JUNE
June 1, 2020
Houston sports this week: Abbott says fans can attend outdoor events but MLB is still in limbo
Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would allow fans at outdoor sporting events, but limiting capacity to 25%. If the Astros ever get back to playing, the law would allow fans to watch baseball in person. Same goes with the Houston Texans, which could fill 25 percent of NRG Stadium at Texans home games.Click2Houston.com on June 1, 2020
June 3, 2020
Phase 3 of reopening Texas allows all businesses to reopen at 50% beginning Wednesday, Abbott says
Abbott said the new positive COVID-19 cases are largely the result of “isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails and meatpacking plants.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
Almost all Texas business are allowed to open at 50% capacity, Gov. Greg Abbott says
"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe," Abbott said in a statement.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 3, 2020
June 12, 2020
With coronavirus cases climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says ‘no real need’ to scale back business reopenings
With the number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus continuing to climb in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 12, 2020
June 15, 2020
Abbott says Texas has ‘abundant’ capacity as more coronavirus patients are hospitalized
June 16, 2020
Mayor Turner, 8 other mayors ask Gov. Abbott for power to impose face mask rules
The mayors of nine of Texas’ biggest cities, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, urged Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Tuesday to grant them the “authority to set rules and regulations” mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
Abbott blames 20-somethings for some of the latest increases in coronavirus cases
June 18, 2020
Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers
June 21, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports making alcohol-to-go sales permanent in Texas
June 22, 2020
Gov. Abbott urges voluntary measures to curb coronavirus but says closing Texas is ‘last option’
June 23, 2020
‘It’s spreading’: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases in single day for first time, Abbott says
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott stressed that the public “comprehend the magnitude of the challenge” ahead and, in a first since Texas lifted lockdown orders in May, empowered cities and counties to immediately put tighter restrictions on large gatherings.Associated Press on Click2Houston.com on June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott recommends Texans stay home as coronavirus cases surge
June 23, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott expands ability of local mayors, county judges to place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people.Click2Houston.com on June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
Coronavirus patients crowd some Texas ICUs as Gov. Greg Abbott touts ‘abundant’ hospital capacity
The governor struck a newly urgent tone Monday in a televised press conference to say COVID-19 was “spreading at an unacceptable rate” and that multiple metrics to gauge the virus’ spread and severity had significantly increased. Epidemiologists have attributed upticks in infections and hospitalizations to changes in behavior, including lax mask use and less social distancing.Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 23, 2020
June 25, 2020
Gov. Abbott calls for ‘temporary pause’ in ‘Reopening Texas’ effort, citing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
June 25, 2020
Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Harris, 3 other Texas counties over fears of COVID-19 hospitalization surge
June 25, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott keeps businesses open despite surging coronavirus cases and rising deaths in Texas
Texans have already shown that we “don’t have to choose between jobs and health — we can have both,” Abbott said this week. “We can protect Texans’ lives while also restoring their livelihoods.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 25, 2020
June 26, 2020
Gov. Abbott issues order to close bars at noon after spike in COVID-19 cases; restaurants to reduce capacity
June 26, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott answers questions about closing bars, reopening schools and the coronavirus surge in Texas
June 26, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott expresses regret over reopening Texas bars during coronavirus
June 26, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texas bars to close again and restaurants to reduce to 50% occupancy as coronavirus spreads
June 29, 2020
Texas city and county leaders ask Gov. Greg Abbott for authority to implement local stay-at home orders
Abbott for the first time publicly expressed regret over his decision to let bars reopen, saying in an evening interview with KVIA in El Paso that the “bar setting, in reality, just doesn’t work with a pandemic.”Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 29, 2020
June 30, 2020
Gov. Abbott announces $9M in federal funding to combat COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes
June 30, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four South Texas counties to preserve hospital capacity
JULY
July 7, 2020
‘They do absolutely nothing:’ Gov. Greg Abbott blasts local leaders for inaction to enforce current orders
July 7, 2020
Gov. Abbott answers questions about masks in schools, what it would take to shut the state again, GOP convention in Houston and more