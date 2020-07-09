TIMELINE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: A coronavirus timeline of evolving messages to Texans, the nation, the world

HOUSTON – Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the message from government officials has evolved.

Texas is no exception. At the center of Texas’ response was and is Gov. Greg Abbott. His orders and messaging about the coronavirus have changed as the pandemic’s impact has deepened in the state.

Here’s a look back in chronological order at the governor’s official -- and unofficial -- communications about coronavirus.

FEBRUARY

February 26, 2020

Governor Abbott to provide Texans with an update on coronavirus Thursday

“The state is taking this very seriously, we’ve been working with the CDC from the very beginning of the outbreak over in China,” Abbott told KPRC 2. “We will look for a very realistic assessment of what the danger is whether or not there really is an imminent danger.” Gov. Abbott on Feb. 26, 2020

MARCH

March 13, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to issue disaster declaration over coronavirus

March 17, 2020

As coronavirus stops people from gathering, Gov. Greg Abbott suspends part of open-meetings law

“Gov. Greg Abbott suspended a part of the Texas Open Meetings Act — which guarantees the public can access and participate in government meetings — Monday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.” Texas Tribune report on Click2Houston.com

March 13, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott declares statewide emergency, says state will soon be able to test thousands

“Texas is taking additional measures to protect citizens, at this moment, I am declaring a state disaster for all counties in the state of Texas,” Gov. Abbott on March 13, 2020

March 19, 2020

Here’s what Gov. Greg Abbott’s health disaster declaration means for Texas

“Abbott said the order, which takes effect at midnight Friday and is in place until April 3, is aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed four lives in the state. From the Click2Houston.com report on March 19, 2020

March 16, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says expect ‘exponential’ increase in positive coronavirus cases

“You’re going to see an exponential increase in the number of people testing positive on a daily basis.” Gov. Abbott on March 16, 2020

March 17, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott postpones special Texas Senate election due to coronavirus pandemic

Abbott’s office said postponing the election “is another step the state is taking to protect health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on March 17, 2020.

March 17, 2020

Texas coronavirus cases prompt Gov. Greg Abbott to activate National Guard

March 19, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texans to avoid groups of 10; closes bars, gyms and restaurants for dine-in

“Working together, we must defeat COVID-19 with the only tool that we have available to us — we must strangle its expansion by reducing the ways that we are currently transmitting it. We are doing this now, today, so that we can get back to business as usual more quickly.” Gov. Abbott on March 19, 2020

March 21, 2020

Coronavirus updates in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott says 566 presumptive positive and confirmed cases in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said that 566 people in Texas have received presumptive positive or confirmed tests for the new coronavirus — and acknowledged that state health officials’ daily disclosures of Texas cases have excluded an unknown number of those cases. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on March 21, 2020

March 22, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott issues directives to expand Texas hospital capacity, but stops short of shelter-in-place order

“Local officials have the authority to implement more strict standards than I as governor have implemented in the state of Texas. … If they choose to do so I would applaud them for doing so.” Gov. Abbott on March 22, 2020

March 22, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott prepping state’s health care system for potential influx of coronavirus patients

“We want to maximize capacity for hospital beds, staffing, supply and the personal protection equipment, ... I’m directing all licensed healthcare professionals and all licensed healthcare facilities to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary.” Gov. Abbott on March 22, 2020

March 24, 2020

Worried about current compliance, Gov. Greg Abbott signals openness to stricter coronavirus order

“It’s clear to me that we may not be achieving the level of compliance that is needed. That’s why I said before I remain flexible in my statewide standard.” Gov. Abbott on March 24, 2020

March 26, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott orders air travelers from New Orleans and around New York to self-quarantine

“This is intended simply to achieve the goals that have been articulated by the CDC and the White House organization focused on reducing the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.” Gov. Abbott on March 26, 2020

March 27, 2020

Caught between local officials and Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott carefully navigates coronavirus

“On one hand, I think there is an urgent desire by a lot of Americans to get back to work, to get back to normal. That said, everyone understands that we will all be working off of the best advice of medical professionals about what is the safest way to proceed.” Gov. Abbott on March 27, 2020

March 29, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott discusses the Texas response to the coronavirus pandemic

“We need to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Texas and when we do that, the physical health of people and the financial health of the economy will get rebuilt.” Gov. Abbott on March 29, 2020

March 31, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas schools will stay closed until at least May 4

Abbott made clear he did not consider the executive order a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, taking issue with that terminology. Instead, “this is a standard that’s based upon essential services and essential activities,” Abbott said. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on March 31, 2020

APRIL

April 3, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t calling it a stay-at-home order. But he’s telling Texans to stay at home.

When Gov. Greg Abbott told Texans this week to restrict their social interactions except for essential activities, he made his thinking clear: He didn't consider his latest executive order a "stay-at-home" order. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 3, 2020

April 10, 2020

Gov. Abbott says he will sign an executive order next week on how Texas businesses will begin to reopen

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he will sign an executive order next week laying out how Texas businesses will begin to reopen “in a way that is safe.” Click2Houston.com on April 10, 2020

April 12, 2020

Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for coronavirus pandemic in Texas

“By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health. I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.” Gov. Abbott on April 12, 2020

April 13, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott says reopening the Texas economy will be a slow process

“This is not gonna be a rush-the-gates, everybody-is-able-to-suddenly-reopen-all-at-once (situation).” Gov. Abbott on April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020

How to get help for your small business through Gov. Greg Abbott’s new initiative

Texas gov. Greg Abbott announced a new initiative Monday, making $50 million in loans available to Texas small businesses to help stay afloat through the coronavirus crisis. Click2Houston.com on April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020

‘Glimmers of hope’: Abbott gives coronavirus update, touches on reopening economy and schools

“We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19.” Gov. Abbott on April 13, 2020

April 16, 2020

Abbott keeps schools closed, reopens state parks, allows retail-to-go, loosens some medical restrictions

“Step by step, we will open Texas.” Gov. Abbott on April 16, 2020

April 17, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott keeps Texas classrooms closed for remainder of school year

“The team of doctors advising us have determined it would be unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future.” Gov. Abbott on April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott relaxes ban on nonessential medical procedures, but says courts will decide if abortions can proceed

“Ultimately, obviously that will be a decision for courts to make,” Abbott said, adding, that an allowance for abortion is “not part of this order. The way that the order is written is in terms of what doctors write about the type of treatment that is provided.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces team to restart the economy, loosens some restrictions

“Even more openings will be announced in May when it is determined that the infection rate continues to decline and when testing capabilities are sufficient to test and contain outbreaks of the virus.” Gov. Abbott on April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

These are the Houstonians who are on Gov. Greg Abbott’s strikeforce team

Among the members, Landry’s owner Tilman Fertitta, Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Perry Homes CEO Kathy Britton, will all be serving on the strikeforce team as their special advisory council members working alongside medical advisors in guiding the Governor to safely reopen Texas in phases. The team will be led by retired COO of Hilltop Holdings James Huffines and veteran lobbyist Mike Toomey. Click2Houston.com on April 17, 2020

April 18, 2020

Gov. Abbott outlines phase 2 plans for reopening day cares, bars, recreational businesses and sports

Abbott said the reality is that coronavirus still exists in Texas and if the reopening process is going to succeed, people have to find ways to coexist with the virus. Click2Houston.com on April 18, 2020

April 21, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott will deploy the Texas National Guard to operate coronavirus testing sites

“The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need.” Gov. Abbott on April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020

There are nearly 500,000 jobs available in Texas right now, Abbott says. Here’s how to find one.

Abbott said that other than the loss of life, the biggest impact of the state has been the blow to livelihoods. Millions of Texans have filed for unemployment. Around 1.5 million, or about 80% of those claims have been filled and $1.4 billion have been paid out. The state is working to address the remaining 20% quickly, Abbott said. Click2Houston.com on April 21, 2020

April 22, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott announces stay home order to expire Thursday, some businesses to reopen Friday

“We wanted to make sure we open up as quickly as possible but as safely as possible.” Gov. Abbott on April 22, 2020

April 27, 2020

Mayor Turner responds to Gov. Abbott’s announcement of a phased reopening of Texas

“I fully understand the need and the desire to reopen. ... The governor’s pronouncement today pretty much will take these measures (like) stay-at-home orders and things of that nature out of our hands locally... It’s my hope that opening up, like he is proposing, will work.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Harris County can’t impose fine over face mask order

“We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask,” Abbott said at a press conference where he announced his plans for reopening Texas. “However, it's not a mandate. And we make clear that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to let restaurants, movie theaters and malls open with limited capacity May 1

"Just as we united as one state to slow COVID-19, we must also come together to begin rebuilding the lives and the livelihoods of our fellow Texans,” he said. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020

Harris County judge says she will amend mask order to conform with Gov. Abbott’s order. See how other local leaders reacted

“Harris County is the epicenter for the COVID-19 crisis in Texas and face coverings are one of the only weapons we have to stop the spread of the virus and reopen safely. We have a face-covering order today and we’ll still have a face-covering order tomorrow. In practical terms, the governor’s order doesn’t change much because, like every order we’ve issued so far, we’d made it clear that the priority was education. The fine was there as a signal of how vital mask-wearing is, and in many ways, the community got that message. It’s been disappointing to see folks politicize public health, and I hope this means they’ll go back to focusing on health and safety instead of politics. As we have in the past, we will amend this order to conform with the governor’s.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Gov. Abbott's order on April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020

Will I be fined for not wearing a mask in Harris County? Here’s what Gov. Abbott says

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order that required all residents over the age of 10 to wear face masks in public will now not carry a $1,000 fine, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Click2Houston.com on April 27, 2020

April 28, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott ends self-quarantine mandate for travelers from Louisiana

“Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately” as of Friday, Abbott’s latest order says. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 28, 2020

April 30, 2020

Texas reports record coronavirus deaths the day before stores open. But Gov. Greg Abbott sees hope in other metrics.

The governor, however, is looking at a completely different set of numbers when it comes to tracking the pandemic in Texas, fueling optimism for him and his pandemic advisers even as anxiety rises beyond his circle about the reopening process. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 30, 2020

MAY

May 2, 2020

Hidalgo signs new stay-home, work-safe order for businesses not permitted to reopen by Abbott

“We need to remain vigilant for a phased reopening to work.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on May 2, 2020

May 5, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott to allow Texas hair salons to reopen Friday and gyms to open May 18

Since he announced those the initial business reopenings last week, Abbott has faced increasing pressure from some in his own party to also give the green light to barbershops and gyms. Earlier Tuesday, two Republican state representatives defied Abbott’s wishes by getting haircuts at a Houston-area salon. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 5, 2020

May 5, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott, state health officials give update on state’s testing capabilities for COVID-19

“The risk to Texans remains low, and I ask that communities across the state continue to heed the guidance of local, state, and federal health officials.” Gov. Abbott on May 5, 2020

May 5, 2020

These are Gov. Abbott’s new guidelines for weddings and funerals in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued some clarifications Tuesday to the executive order he signed last week for the phased reopening of Texas. Click2Houston.com on May 5, 2020

May 5, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott announces modifications to executive order, allows hair salons to reopen Friday

He attributed the “positive results” in Texas to the fact that people were social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and sanitizing. Click2Houston.com on May 5, 2020

May 6, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reportedly says in recorded phone call that reopening state will increase coronavirus spread

"How do we know reopening businesses won't result in the faster spread and more cases of COVID-19? Listen, the fact of the matter is, pretty much every scientific and medical report shows that whenever you have a reopening – whether you want to call it a reopening of business or just a reopening of society in the aftermath of something like this -- that it actually will lead to an increase in spread," Abbott says in the recording. "It's almost ipso facto. The more that you have people out there, the greater the possibility there is for transmission. The goal never has been to get transmission of COVID-19 down to zero.” Click2Houston.com on May 6, 2020

May 7, 2020

Abbott modifies executive orders for reopening to remove jail time for violators

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.” Gov. Abbott on May 7, 2020

May 7, 2020

Abbott announces new fund that will provide financial assistance to struggling Texans

“There is nothing more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and the Texas COVID Relief Fund is another way we can come together to support those in need and help our communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Gov. Abbott on May 7, 2020

May 11, 2020

All Texas nursing home residents, staff to be tested for coronavirus after White House recommendation, Abbott says

“The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity — especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes.” Gov. Abbott on May 11, 2020

May 14, 2020

Tensions rise as Gov. Greg Abbott readies to lift more rules

May 14, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott is cracking down on cities’ enforcement of COVID-19 orders, but many already took a lax approach

The erratic pattern foreshadows the struggles cities and counties now face as they interpret an entirely new set of regulations on reopening. That’s further complicated as enforcement has become a political hot-button issue across Texas and the U.S. Abbott, a Republican, has repeatedly changed his guidance as his party base grows more agitated. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott expected to announce more reopening plans for Texas on Monday

“We’re opening Texas as fast as possible while also containing the spread of COVID-19.” Gov. Abbott on May 14, 2020

May 18, 2020

Weren’t daycares in Texas already open? This is what Abbott’s ruling means for all child care centers.

Daycare and childcare centers can open “effective immediately” according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Click2Houston.com on May 18, 2020

May 18, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas ranks high in coronavirus recoveries, but many large states don’t report that figure

In explaining his cautious optimism about Texas’ response to the novel coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott has often honed in on one cheery-sounding figure: The number of Texans he says have recovered from the virus, which, he boasts, tops that of almost every other state. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 18, 2020

May 20, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott instructs state agencies to trim budgets by 5% to prepare for ‘economic shock’

“We are confident that Texas will get back to work and continue leading the nation in job growth, economic innovation, and business creation,” the letter from the three officials reads. “However, it will take months until we know the true extent of the economic ramifications of COVID-19, and how combating this virus will impact state finances. To prepare for this economic shock, we must take action today to ensure that the state can continue providing the essential government services that Texans expect.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 20, 2020

May 21, 2020

Gov. Abbott allows Texas bars to reopen at 25% capacity starting Friday

“Bars are another area that we want to open because we know the customers like it, but we also want to open up because the bar owners desperately need it to provide some level of income, for them to pay their bills. But the fact is we are still working on safe ways to establish safe distancing at bars.” Gov. Abbott on May 21, 2020

May 21, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott lifts coronavirus restrictions for travelers from New York, Georgia and other hot spots

Gov. Greg Abbott lifted air travel restrictions into Texas for those coming from states and major cities that have been considered COVID-19 hot spots. The change will take effect immediately, Abbott announced Thursday. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 21, 2020

May 26, 2020

Texas water parks, food courts and other services can begin reopening this week, Gov. Abbott announces

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that even more businesses can reopen this week, as part of his second phase of reopening Texas businesses after the coronavirus pandemic caused a worldwide economic roadblock. Click2Houston.com on May 26, 2020

May 27, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott says Amarillo has ‘turned a corner’ after coronavirus flare-up

“Amarillo is an example of how Texas is going about the process of responding to COVID-19 and this particular stage of COVID-19’s life in Texas.” Gov. Abbott on May 27, 2020

May 28, 2020

Texas will extend early voting period this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott says

Texas has always had early voting, and what I did for the July time period and what we will do again for the November time period is we will extend the early voting period. And what that does — it allows more people to go vote early in settings that are not highly congregated. As a result, you can go vote without having to worry about a whole bunch of people being around you that you could contract COVID-19 from. That makes voting a lot safer [of a] setting than it would otherwise be with the shortened early voting time period.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

Texas sports fans will soon be allowed to attend outdoor pro games, Gov. Greg Abbott says

“If you want a prediction, my prediction is yes, we are gonna have college football beginning as scheduled ... with at least some level of fans in stands,” Gov. Abbott in Click2Houston.com report from May 28, 2020

May 29, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on death of George Floyd, coronavirus response

He talked about how he felt after watching the video of George Floyd’s death. And the governor also delivered promising news, about the coronavirus fight, and reopening Texas. Click2Houston.com on May 29, 2020

May 29, 2020

‘Write This Down’: Greg Abbott and George Strait team up for the most Texan PSA about washing your hands

“We all know that being Texan means being friendly. And as we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans.” George Strait in PSA released by Gov. Abbott on May 29, 2020

May 31, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott extends social distancing guidelines, school closures amid coronavirus pandemic

“A stay-at-home strategy would mean that you have to stay at home — you cannot leave a home under any circumstances. That obviously is not what we have articulated here. This is a standard based upon essential services and essential activities.” Gov. Abbott on May 31, 2020

JUNE

June 1, 2020

Houston sports this week: Abbott says fans can attend outdoor events but MLB is still in limbo

Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would allow fans at outdoor sporting events, but limiting capacity to 25%. If the Astros ever get back to playing, the law would allow fans to watch baseball in person. Same goes with the Houston Texans, which could fill 25 percent of NRG Stadium at Texans home games. Click2Houston.com on June 1, 2020

June 3, 2020

Phase 3 of reopening Texas allows all businesses to reopen at 50% beginning Wednesday, Abbott says

Abbott said the new positive COVID-19 cases are largely the result of “isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails and meatpacking plants.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020

Almost all Texas business are allowed to open at 50% capacity, Gov. Greg Abbott says

"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe," Abbott said in a statement. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 3, 2020

June 12, 2020

With coronavirus cases climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says ‘no real need’ to scale back business reopenings

With the number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus continuing to climb in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 12, 2020

June 15, 2020

Abbott says Texas has ‘abundant’ capacity as more coronavirus patients are hospitalized

“We’re here today to let Texans know about the abundant hospital capacity that exists to treat Texans who may test positive for COVID-19.” Gov. Abbott on June 15, 2020

June 16, 2020

Mayor Turner, 8 other mayors ask Gov. Abbott for power to impose face mask rules

The mayors of nine of Texas’ biggest cities, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, urged Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Tuesday to grant them the “authority to set rules and regulations” mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 16, 2020

June 16, 2020

Abbott blames 20-somethings for some of the latest increases in coronavirus cases

“There are certain counties where a majority of the people who are tested positive in that county are under the age of 30, and this typically results from people going to the bar type settings.” Gov. Abbott on June 16, 2020

June 18, 2020

Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers

“I will tell you that my goal is to see students back in classrooms in seats interacting personally with teachers as well as other students. This is a very important environmental setting for both the students, for the teachers and for the parents.” Gov. Abbott on June 18, 2020

June 21, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports making alcohol-to-go sales permanent in Texas

“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.” Gov. Abbott on June 21, 2020

June 22, 2020

Gov. Abbott urges voluntary measures to curb coronavirus but says closing Texas is ‘last option’

“To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas and it must be corralled.” Gov. Abbott on June 22, 2020

June 23, 2020

‘It’s spreading’: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases in single day for first time, Abbott says

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott stressed that the public “comprehend the magnitude of the challenge” ahead and, in a first since Texas lifted lockdown orders in May, empowered cities and counties to immediately put tighter restrictions on large gatherings. Associated Press on Click2Houston.com on June 23, 2020

June 23, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott recommends Texans stay home as coronavirus cases surge

“We want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home.” Gov. Abbott on June 23, 2020

June 23, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott expands ability of local mayors, county judges to place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people. Click2Houston.com on June 23, 2020

June 23, 2020

Coronavirus patients crowd some Texas ICUs as Gov. Greg Abbott touts ‘abundant’ hospital capacity

The governor struck a newly urgent tone Monday in a televised press conference to say COVID-19 was “spreading at an unacceptable rate” and that multiple metrics to gauge the virus’ spread and severity had significantly increased. Epidemiologists have attributed upticks in infections and hospitalizations to changes in behavior, including lax mask use and less social distancing. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 23, 2020

June 25, 2020

Gov. Abbott calls for ‘temporary pause’ in ‘Reopening Texas’ effort, citing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families. The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.” Gov. Abbott on June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020

Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Harris, 3 other Texas counties over fears of COVID-19 hospitalization surge

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients, These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients. As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.” Gov. Abbott on June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott keeps businesses open despite surging coronavirus cases and rising deaths in Texas

Texans have already shown that we “don’t have to choose between jobs and health — we can have both,” Abbott said this week. “We can protect Texans’ lives while also restoring their livelihoods.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 25, 2020

June 26, 2020

Gov. Abbott issues order to close bars at noon after spike in COVID-19 cases; restaurants to reduce capacity

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health. We want this to be as limited in duration as possible. However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part. Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can. I know that our collective action can lead to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19 because we have done it before, and we will do it again.” Gov. Abbott on June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott answers questions about closing bars, reopening schools and the coronavirus surge in Texas

Now is not the time for stay-at-home policies across the entire board. I believe we can do both, continue to engage in our economy, while slowing the spread.” Gov. Abbott on June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott expresses regret over reopening Texas bars during coronavirus

“If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars, now seeing in the aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bar setting.” Gov. Abbott on June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texas bars to close again and restaurants to reduce to 50% occupancy as coronavirus spreads

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

June 29, 2020

Texas city and county leaders ask Gov. Greg Abbott for authority to implement local stay-at home orders

Abbott for the first time publicly expressed regret over his decision to let bars reopen, saying in an evening interview with KVIA in El Paso that the “bar setting, in reality, just doesn’t work with a pandemic.” Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 29, 2020

June 30, 2020

Gov. Abbott announces $9M in federal funding to combat COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes

“We know that older Texans are more susceptible to COVID-19, and Texas is committed to ensuring that nursing facilities have the tools they need to keep their residents and staff safe.” Gov. Abbott on June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four South Texas counties to preserve hospital capacity

“I want to remind all Texans that each of us have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this virus, and I urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing, and stay home if possible.” Gov. Abbott on June 30,2020

JULY

July 7, 2020

‘They do absolutely nothing:’ Gov. Greg Abbott blasts local leaders for inaction to enforce current orders

“If you look at the county judges or mayors who are asking for more authority to take action or to really shut things down completely back into lockdown mode that really force Texans into poverty. I found one thing consistent: All of these local officials who are asking to shut Texas back down – they’ve absolutely refused to enforce the current executive orders that are already in place.” Gov. Abbott on July 7, 2020

July 7, 2020

