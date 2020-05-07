Abbott announces new fund that will provide financial assistance to struggling Texans

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the state, along with OneStar Foundation, will be providing struggling Texans with some much-needed financial help.

According to a news release, OneStar Foundation was created to help states by “strengthening the nonprofit sector, encouraging civic engagement through service and volunteering, promoting innovative strategies to address local issues and facilitating public-private partnerships to expand the reach of nonprofits.”

The latest effort to help is the Texas COVID Relief Fund, which is designed to provide critical funding and resources to organizations state-wide that are working to support local communities as they try to restart the economy, according to the release.

"There is nothing more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and the Texas COVID Relief Fund is another way we can come together to support those in need and help our communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Abbott. "I thank the OneStar Foundation and their partners for their commitment to helping Texans through these trying times. By coming together and supporting one another, we will overcome this challenge."

The funds will go toward helping support areas like economic development, healthcare, education and more and will be distributed in forms of grants, the release read.

According to the release, the funds will also be used toward helping vulnerable populations and underserved communities in this time of crisis.

For more information on the Texas COVID Relief Fund or to donate, visit the OneStar Foundation Website.