Gov. Greg Abbott will deploy the Texas National Guard to operate coronavirus testing sites

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that 1,200 members of the Texas National Guard will be mobilized throughout the state to operate mobile coronavirus testing sites. The first two locations will be in Fredericksburg and Floresville, according to a press release.

"The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need," Abbott said in a statement.

In total, 25 teams will be deployed throughout the state, in locations based on the assessment of the Texas Department of State Health Services. The sites will each initially be able to test 150 people per day.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

"COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus," said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas.

In March, Abbott activated the Texas Military Department, and there are already over 2,500 guardsmen serving in COVID-19 related tasks, including testing. According to the governor’s office, these personnel have already conducted 9,000 tests. — Juan Pablo Garnham