Gov. Greg Abbott to announce small business initiative

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Updates from Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday, March 29

AUSTIN – Texas gov. Greg Abbott will be announcing a new small business initiative during a news conference Monday.

Abbott will be joined by Janie Barrera, President and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, President and COO of Goldman Sachs via Zoom Video Communications.

The news conference will be held at the state capitol at 11:30 a.m.

Click2Houston.com will be providing a live stream of the conference.

