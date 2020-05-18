72ºF

You can watch Gov. Abbott’s coronavirus announcement on Monday here

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Coronavirus, Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expressed optimism during a coronavirus news conference, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Abbott also said the state's death toll was lower than many other states. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has scheduled a news conference Monday to discuss his plans to reopen businesses in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott’s news conference is scheduled to being at 2 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event on this page when it begins.

This page will also be updated with details of the governor’s announcement.

