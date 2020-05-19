Weren’t daycares in Texas already open? This is what Abbott’s ruling means for all child care centers.

Daycare and childcare centers can open “effective immediately” according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

More Texans will be returning to work between now and the end of May as part of Phase 2 of reopening Texas. Abbott ordered child care centers, daycares and youth programs such as YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of America to reopen Monday.

Licensed child care centers prior to the announcement could only serve parents of essential workers, according to the Texas Health and Human Services (HHS). Those that chose to reopen had to fill out an availability survey to ensure HHS all protocols such as outside pick-up for parents, limited access and safe sanitation of toys were practiced.

Texans who returned to work and were struggling to find child care can apply for paid family leave under a new federal policy in effect since April, The Texas Tribune reported.

Starting Monday, Abbott said all child care and daycare facilities are to open, according to his latest Executive Order. This means child care centers previously closed must reopen, and child care centers serving exclusively to frontline workers must expand to all parents returning to the workforce, Texas HHS stated in a release.

You can read how child care centers and daycares are reopening based on Abbott’s guidelines by clicking here. For child care families, click here.