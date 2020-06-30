Gov. Abbott announces $9M in federal funding to combat COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that $9 million in federal funding will go towards helping nursing home facilities and to implement infection control projects to help protect the population that is most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Starting July 1, nursing facility providers in Texas are encouraged to submit applications HHSC to receive this federal funding,” according to a press release.

If approved, nursing homes can receive money for:

Thermometers and temperature scanning equipment for staff and residents

Decontamination and disinfecting systems

Plexiglass barriers or portable walls to ensure social distancing and droplet protection

N95 fit-test equipment

Microbe-resistant flooring and wall coverings

“We know that older Texans are more susceptible to COVID-19, and Texas is committed to ensuring that nursing facilities have the tools they need to keep their residents and staff safe,” Abbott said in the release. “The resources available through this federal funding will help maintain infection control within these facilities. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable populations, mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, and protect public health.”

To apply, visit the Texas Health and Human Services website. The deadline for applications is Aug. 30.

As of Tuesday, 682 nursing homes and 267 assisted living facilities in Texas reported at least one case of coronavirus.

The Houston Public Health Region reported:

Facilities in Houston Public Health Region Cases Deaths Recoveries Nursing homes 1,693 222 586 Assisted Living Facilities 247 36 113

Learn more about Texas’ public health regions here and the Houston public health region here.

See more information on coronavirus in Texas nursing homes here.