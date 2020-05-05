These are Gov. Abbott’s new guidelines for weddings and funerals in Texas
HOUSTON – Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued some clarifications Tuesday to the executive order he signed last week for the phased reopening of Texas.
Among the clarifications, he issued some new guidelines for people attending or providing services for funerals, burials, memorials, and weddings.
Here are the guidelines
- For funerals, burials, memorials and wedding ceremonies, the service providers or churches where they are conducted must follow the same guidelines as those laid out for churches for services. You can see the full list of guidelines here.
- Abbott strongly encouraged at-risk populations to try and watch or participate remotely but also suggested that service providers designate an area for them so they can also attend in person if required.
- Maintain social distancing inside the church by only allowing seating in alternate rows of the church and keeping six-feet of spacing between people who were not from the same household.
- Only allow members of the same household to sit together and keep groups smaller than six.
- At wedding receptions, Abbott said the same guidelines he issued for restaurants during phase one should be applied during receptions. This includes 25% occupancy of the venue, limit seating to less than six people per table with only members of the same household and keep six feet of separation between tables. You can read the full list of guidelines here.
