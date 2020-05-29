’Write This Down’: Greg Abbott and George Strait team up for the most Texan PSA about washing your hands

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas country icon George Strait teamed up to create a coronavirus public service announcement with Texans in mind.

The 38-second video, which was posted on Abbott’s YouTube page, shows Strait talking about safe practices we can all do to help contain the spread of the virus.

“We all know that being Texan means being friendly,” Strait said. “And as we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans.”

The country singer then goes on to tell people to “Write This Down. Take a Little Note” as a reminder of the steps people can take to stay healthy.

“Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public,” Strait said. “Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly.”

Watch the full video below: