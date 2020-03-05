Gov. Greg Abbott, state health officials give update on state’s testing capabilities for COVID-19

AUSTIN – Gov. Gregg Abbott and officials with the Department of State Health Services will give an update on the state’s testing capabilities for the new coronavirus.

Abbott listed the Texas cities who now have the capability to test for COID-19:

Lubbock

Fort Worth

Pl Paso

Dallas

Austin

Houston

Tyler

San Antonio

Corpus Christi

Harlingen

All tests include nasal or oral swab to the patient and the specimens are shipped to the nearest public health lab through the state.

The Houston Health Department laboratory announced Wednesday that it will now conduct COVID-19 testing for cases that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria.

Results from specimens collected by medical providers from suspected cases are expected to arrive in Houston for testing within 24 hours.

Currently, the Houston Health Department lab has one testing kit with the capacity to test approximately 350 patients. If a test comes back positive, that test would be sent to the CDC lab for further confirmation, but local testing is considered actionable.

The CDC said it will send more testing kits if needed.

Abbott said having these public health labs in the state will shorten the time for test results and help officials take appropriate measures to protect the public.