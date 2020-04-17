These are the Houstonians who are on Gov. Greg Abbott’s strikeforce team

HOUSTON – Gov. Abbott announced Friday an Executive Order to create a strike force team in an effort to reopen Texas. Many of the members appointed by Abbott are from Houston.

The strikeforce team was formed to aid in “strategically restarting” various sectors and infrastructures in Texas such as education, culture, and work.

Among the members, Landry’s owner Tilman Fertitta, Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Perry Homes CEO Kathy Britton, will all be serving on the strikeforce team as their special advisory council members working alongside medical advisors in guiding the Governor to safely reopen Texas in phases.

The team will be led by retired COO of Hilltop Holdings James Huffines and veteran lobbyist Mike Toomey.

More information on Gov. Abbott’s strikeforce team and to see a full list of members can visit the State of Texas webpage.

Leading Strikeforce Members

James Huffines, COO - Hilltop Holdings

Mike Toomey, veteran lobbyist

Consulting Members

Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor

Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General

Dennis Bonnen, Texas House Speaker

Glenn Hagar, Texas State Comptroller

Key Houston members on the strikeforce team

Kathy Britton, CEO and owner of Perry Homes

Alonso Cantu, President and CEO, Cantu Construction

Tilman Fertitta, CEO and sole owner, Landry’s Inc.

Jeffery Hildebrand, CEO, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Nancy Kinder, President and CEO, Kinder Foundation

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner, Gallery Funiture

Massey Villarreal, CEO, Precision Task Group, Inc.

Kirk Watson, Texas State Senator District 14 and founding Dean of UH’s Hobby School of Public Affairs