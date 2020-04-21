LIVE: Nearly 500,000 jobs available in Texas right now, Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave his first news conference since the first step in his plan to reopen Texas amid the outbreak happened Monday with the reopening of state parks.

Even though what happened was unprecedented, the truth is that over the history of oil and gas production, there have always been ups and downs. We have been challenged but we have seen time and again how the state and nation rebound from the challenges.

Trump administration cares very much about the oil and gas and the impact on the state of Texas.

The volatile oil and gas market poses economic challenges for the state and nation. Abot has remained in contact with the White House to try and address the problems caused by the price drop. We have a flood of supply and a dry-up of demand.

The number of Texans who have been tested exceeds 200 thousand. Those who test positive are over 19,000. Over time, the number of people testing positive remains at or under 10%. The number of hospitalizations is 1,491. This number has also remained relatively steady. There are 511 deaths in Texas, but the loss of lives has been minimized to be a sheer fraction of what other states have seen. There are over 6,000 recoveries in the state.

Our highest test date was April 9. We are now about 12 days in a row below our all-time high in the number of positive cases. The reason it is leveling off is because Texans have done such a great job at reducing contact with others and following health guidelines. We as a state must continue to do all that we can to protect the vulnerable population.

Hospital capacity is quite abundant. We are very well equipped to address Texas’ healthcare needs.

Have not experienced a shortage of healthcare workers, but want medical professionals to volunteer to help where needed. Can apply at Texas.gov. Facilities can also request volunteers through the site.

Texas National Guard is mobilizing more than 12K personnel to help with coronavirus testing. Teams will have the ability to collectively about 3,500 tests per day.