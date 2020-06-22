73ºF

Texas

Abbott to address state’s coronavirus response at 2 p.m.

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Greg Abbott, Coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to provide and update on how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

