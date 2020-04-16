Report: Abbott will reveal plan to reopen Texas amid coronavirus pandemic Friday

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to reveal his plan to reopen businesses in the state on Friday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.

According to KXAN-TV in Austin, a spokesman in the governor’s communications office confirmed the announcement was coming Friday, but wouldn’t confirm any other details.

However, Abbott foreshadowed the broad strokes of his plan during a news conference Monday.

“This is not going to be a ‘rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once,'” Abbott said Monday. “We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Abbott’s announcement will come a day after a similar announcement regarding the country from President Donald Trump.

Trump has scheduled a 4 p.m. Thursday news conference at the White House, where it is expected that he will outline his plan for reopening the country.

A record 22 million Americans have filed jobless claims since the outbreak began.