Next week, retail businesses in Texas can start offering pick-up services. Here’s how that will work.

HOUSTON – Gov. Gregg Abbott announced the start of the state’s reopening of Texas plan on Friday, which includes allowing retail businesses to provide to-go services.

Retail stores are allowed to reopen for business on April 24 though they may only provide pick-up services.

The guidelines do not apply to businesses that are considered essential. The guidance is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are things to know about the executive order:

• Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep, but may not enter the building.

• All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available.

• Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.

• Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.

• Purchased items should be delivered by an employee or third party carrier and delivered to the customer’s doorstep. The employee or third-party carrier may not enter the customer’s house or business.

Guidelines for employees

• All employees must be trained on environmental cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

• All employees must be screened before coming into the business for new or worsening cough; shortness of breath; sore throat; loss of taste or smell; feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees; or known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. Any employee who meets any of these criteria should be sent home.

• Upon entering the business, employees must wash or sanitize hands.

• All employees must wear face coverings.

• Employees must maintain at least 6 feet separation from one another.

Here are the full guidelines: