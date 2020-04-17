81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

This is how Houstonians and Texans are reacting to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on reopening Texas

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: Texas, Twitter, Social, Reaction, Gov. Greg Abbott
photo

Here’s what happened on Friday during Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference:

  • Abbott announced a plan to reopen the state of Texas in phases.
  • Schools in Texas will remain closed for the rest of 2019-2020 school year.
  • Parks will reopen on April 20, while retailers will operate on a pickup/to-go basis starting April 24.
  • More openings will be announced in the days to come, depending on the containment of virus cases, says Abbott.

Many Texans took to social media to share their reactions.

Here’s what they reacted:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.