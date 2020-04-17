This is how Houstonians and Texans are reacting to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on reopening Texas
Here’s what happened on Friday during Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference:
- Abbott announced a plan to reopen the state of Texas in phases.
- Schools in Texas will remain closed for the rest of 2019-2020 school year.
- Parks will reopen on April 20, while retailers will operate on a pickup/to-go basis starting April 24.
- More openings will be announced in the days to come, depending on the containment of virus cases, says Abbott.
Many Texans took to social media to share their reactions.
Here’s what they reacted:
Texas is about to open for business y’all! Love this state and Governor Abbott. pic.twitter.com/oHs0ki8bNN— Brenda (@blameitonbrenda) April 17, 2020
I don't know about opening Texas up like that yet but just for one day sounds good ? I'm just trynna get my nails done it's alll 😭— Jaqueline (@Bridgeesss) April 17, 2020
um idk how I feel about texas reopening.... it could go pretty well or all hell is gonna break loose pic.twitter.com/bIgqEOtvIh— rina🌹🇲🇽 (@joonisland) April 17, 2020
So we really opening Texas back up for why lmao— AB (@brhownsugaaa_) April 17, 2020
I respect what Texas is doing! ppl have been locked down for weeks with no progress towards a fix. just in the house everyday— B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) April 17, 2020
so, the class of 2020 in texas will not be having our graduation because school has been postponed for the rest of the year. so long as i get my diploma i'll be okay. this'll be a story for folks for years to come. i want that diploma. I want that diploma. I WANT THAT DIPLOMA.— A Dhia, is Tusa ár Rí! (Grace Kelly) (@EweAreHis) April 17, 2020
Texas slowly opening up, more and more at a time.— Seth Brandt (@sethbrandt11) April 17, 2020
I love you Abbott
Texas will have retail on the go! Lmao 2 pillows and a lavender blanket to go.— Sherrie (@SherrieCanTweet) April 17, 2020
it has been declared that all Texas schools are closed for the rest of the year and I dont know how to feel lol..— victoria palacios (@vixterss) April 17, 2020
