Texas water parks, food courts and other services can begin reopening this week, Gov. Abbott announces

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that even more businesses can reopen this week, as part of his second phase of reopening Texas businesses after the coronavirus pandemic caused a worldwide economic roadblock.

Abbott previously announced a slew of businesses could reopen last week, including daycares, bars and bowling alleys.

As part of his Tuesday proclamation, Abbott laid out a timeline for the latest round of business reopening this week:

Immediately : Begining immediately, food court dining areas in shopping malls may resume operations but the state encourages malls to designate employees to be responsible for maintaining health and safety practices like limiting the number of people at a table to under six, maintaining six-feet distance between tables and disinfecting tables between uses.

Immediately : Driver’s education programs may begin immediately.

Friday, May 29 : As of Friday, water parks in Texas may reopen at 25% occupancy. Officials say waterparks that have arcade games must keep those areas closed.

Sunday, May 31: Recreational sports programs for adults may resume, but games and competitions cannot resume until June 15.

You can read all the health protocols laid out by the state as businesses begin to reopen here.