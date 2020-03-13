WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott, health officials discuss state’s continued efforts to combat coronavirus
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott will join the discussion on the state’s continuing effort to combat the new coronavirus on Friday.
Abbott, along with Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, will gather at the State Capital at noon.
KPRC 2 plans to cover the live stream on Click2Houston.com at noon.
