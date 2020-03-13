Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to issue disaster declaration over coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott is briefed on the coronavirus outbreak, in Austin on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott will declare that the new coronavirus is a statewide public health disaster and announce the availability of drive-through testing capabilities in San Antonio today at a press conference, according to two lawmakers who were briefed Friday morning by the governor.

There are at least 49 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, with the first instances of community spread happening in the state's two largest urban areas.

Texas joins more than 20 states in declaring an emergency over the virus. Local officials in recent days have already opted to close an unprecedented number of school districts and cancel large-scale events.

Cassi Pollock contributed to this report.