LIVE: Mayor Turner gives update on coronavirus response in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update on response efforts for COVID-19 in Houston. Turner was joined by Neil Bush to announce a mask donation to the City of Houston.

Mayor Turner will also offer reaction to Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans on reopening the Texas economy and businesses.

Generous donations of 25K masks in addition to the 10K donated by the George Bush China Foundation.

All masks will go toward helping vulnerable communities get masks. They will be a great help to the “Mask Up” program

Neil Bush: Foundation has given 100K masks to area agencies. Infectious diseases know no borders - to get things going again people must find common humanity.

Gov. Abbott’s order will supersede local orders and none can be more stringent.

It is my hope that our numbers will not spike. I fully understand the desire and the need to reopen. Stay-home orders and other similar orders have been taken out of our hands. It is my hope that opening up like Abbott is proposing will works.

Cautionary note: There is no vaccine that is available right now. We can all agree that what we have been doing has been working, but the virus is still here. Today the Houston Health Department reports 74 new cases, four new deaths.

I know the numbers are favorable, but every day we are adding more new cases still. I want to emphasize as steps are taken to reopen that the virus is still prevalent and there are still things we need to do. The key to stopping the spread is to continue following guidelines.

Authorities will be giving masks instead of issuing tickets.

New testing site opened in Houston. It is important to continue testing., that determines where the virus is and how prevalent it is.

I know people want to open up, but as mayor when you operated on the margins... this is personal. I now people want to open up, but many of the people in these communities are the ones on the frontlines.

This is what I want people to speak to because for decades these people have lived on the margins. They have suffered through floods, hurricanes and now they are dealing with this virus.

We are not out of the range - not when these types of article are being written.