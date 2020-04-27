These are the businesses and museums that can and can’t open in Texas under the governor’s new order
Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls were all given the green light to start re-opening their businesses May 1, though under restrictions, through Gov. Greg Abbott’s Reopen Texas plan.
Abbott on Monday said this order is voluntary and business owners can choose whether or not to open. He also said this order supersedes all local orders.
Here is the list of businesses that can reopen on May 1:
- All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen but can onlyhave an occupancy of no more than 25%. If coronavirus cases don’t increase within two weeks, that occupancy can increase to 50% in Phase 2.
- All museums and libraries can reopen with occupancy of 25% but interactive exhibits must remain close.
- Sole proprietors can safely return to work.
- Churches and places of worship can expand opening starting May 1.
- Outdoor sports will reopen.
- All licensed healthcare professionals can return to work.
- All hospitals must reserve 15% of capacity for coronavirus patient.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.