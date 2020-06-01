Houston sports this week: Abbott says fans can attend outdoor events but MLB is still in limbo

We’re getting closer to the return of live sports as discussions are being made across most of the professional and amateur sports leagues around the country.

Governor Abbott on fans

Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would allow fans at outdoor sporting events, but limiting capacity to 25%. If the Astros ever get back to playing, the law would allow fans to watch baseball in person. Same goes with the Houston Texans, which could fill 25 percent of NRG Stadium at Texans home games.

Baseball in limbo

The gap between the MLB and MLBPA is a wide one and may not be fixed soon. The MLB wanted some sort of deal done as soon as possible to resume games at some point in July.

The MLBPA doesn’t want to give up any more salary concessions, plus are concerned with health and safety initiatives. All reports out of the sport show that they’re very far apart and baseball may be further away than fans want.

NBA has a date

ESPN reported that Commissioner Adam Silver sent out a memo to owners sharing the possibility that July 31 could the date for games to be played across the NBA.

The league is quickly trying to figure out what type of season re-start it wants. There are four options on the table, including one where they go straight to the playoffs, or something closer to 20-22 teams and some play-in. Fortunately, for Rockets fans, they’re in regardless.

What to Watch

