Houston’s 40 best experiences to add to your December bucket list

Houston, the wait is over.

The holiday season has returned in full force and this December you can relive your favorite festive traditions -- mind-bogglingly massive holiday markets, dizzyingly dazzling light displays, electrifying stage spectaculars, and more.

MORE: Holiday Lights Spectacular 2023: This is your guide to the holidays in Houston

1. Don spirited holiday garb before embarking on a festive shopping spree at one of these holiday craft markets. 🛍️

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nearly every weekend in December, you’ll find some version of a holiday craft show or market featuring artisan works and plenty of holiday cheer. Here are some of the best markets to shop this holiday season.

2. Hop aboard the Polar Express for a yuletide train ride (through Dec. 23). 🚂

Scenes from Polar Express 2022 in Galveston, Texas. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Through the end of December, railway enthusiasts can indulge in some yuletide train fun at the Galveston Railroad Museum’s annual Polar Express holiday event. First, swing by the museum and at gander at dozens of trains decked out in holiday decorations and lights then hop aboard the event’s titular Polar Express for a 1-hour trip to meet Santa.

3. Brush off your bowlers and pull out your petticoats in preparation for the 50th annual Dickens on The Strand (Dec. 1-3). 🎄

Dickens on The Strand (Koby Brown Photography)

Brush off your bowlers and fluff up your petticoats as the Galveston Historical Foundation and the British Consulate-General Houston present this event celebrating Charles Dickens’ work and featuring descendants of Dickens, parades, and live entertainment including strolling carolers, roving musicians, bagpipers, and jugglers. Find event details here.

4. Join Mayor Turner for the city’s Christmas tree lighting extravaganza (Dec. 2). 🎄

Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular a holiday tradition of music, lighting the official tree, Santa, and family fun at City Hall November 30, 2019. (Photo by Donna Carson) (©2019 Donna Carson)

The event finale will feature the lighting of the tree and the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah, orchestrated and timed with fireworks. Find event details here.

5. Hop aboard a trailer for a hay ride around Pecan Grove. 🎅🏽

Each year, the master-planned community in Fort Bend County hosts a spirited decorating contest that transforms the neighborhood into a jungle of lights and decorations. Most nights, you can hop aboard a trailer for a hay ride around the area.

6. Twirl around the ice rink at Discovery Green (Through Jan. 28). ⛸️

The ice rink will operate daily through Jan. 28.

7. Cruise down Candy Cane Lane. 🚗

During the holidays, the homes in the 3100 block of Robinson Road in the Missouri City neighborhood of Quail Valley transform into Candy Cane Lane, one of the Houston area’s most well-known lights displays.

8. Take a road trip to College Station to experience the oh-so-merry spectacle that is Santa’s Wonderland (Through Dec. 30). 🎅🏽

“Immerse yourself in millions of dazzling lights, REAL Texas snow & ice, and a multitude of cheerful attractions spread across acres of festive wonderland. Discover delightful Shoppes and indulge in downright delicious grub. We’ve got something for folks of all ages at the grandest outdoor Christmas celebration in the South!”

9. Drive down a twinkly trail of festive displays synced and choreographed to holiday music at The Light Park (through Jan. 1). 🎄

With locations at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy and Hurricane Harbor in Spring, the holiday attraction features millions of lights synchronized to holiday music and features dozens of animated figures in numerous displays, including a holiday light tunnel.

10. Enjoy wild holiday lights, merry and bright, at Zoo Lights (Through Jan. 7). 🐘

Houston Zoo's Zoo Lights (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

At this annual holiday lights event, stroll through a 100-foot-long light tunnel, walk under a canopy of glowing flowers and butterflies, glimpse glowing, life-size, animal lanterns, snap a picture with Santa and more.

11. Immerse Yourself in a wonderland of holiday lights at the Magical Winter Lights Festival in Katy (Through Jan 7). ❄️

Magical Winter Lights (Magical Winter Lights)

Journey through more than 100 lantern sets in several themed sections including a magical castle, a Christmas village, a tribute to Houston, a dino fun zone, a space maze, and an ocean paradise.

12. See a large menagerie of lighted sculptures twinkling in the Houston Botanic Garden at its Radiant Nature outdoor exhibit (Through Feb. 25). 🌻

For 59 nights between Nov. 17 and Feb. 25, Houston Botanic Garden transforms into Radiant Nature, a holiday attraction featuring a mile of lights including a 100-foot-long magnolia tunnel and an immersive Texas prairie corridor with 10-foot-tall bluebonnets.

This year, skip the annual pilgrimage to meet Santa Claus at the local mall and try a festive breakfast and meet-and-greet instead. You can swap the claustrophobic crowds and long wait times for a custom experience, more time with the big man in red, and a mighty fine meal to boot.

14. See dazzling light displays at Constellation Field during Sugar Land’s annual holiday lights extravaganza (Through Jan. 1). ⚾

Sugar Land Holiday Lights (Sugar Land Holiday Lights)

For a 10th consecutive season, Constellation Field has transformed into a merry and bright holiday destination aglow with some 3.5 million lights.

15. Confront the Ghost of Christmas Past at the Alley Theatre during its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” (Through Dec. 30). 🎭

“Celebrate the holidays with the Alley’s hit new adaptation with colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. It is a dazzling Christmas feast with the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his miraculous transformation.”

16. Ride down an ice slide at Moody Gardens’ ice sculpture experience, Ice Land: Rainforest Holiday (through Jan.6). 🧊

Moody Gardens in Galveston is hosting a holiday celebration featuring ice sculptures of animals, an ice bar and an ice slide. The experience dubbed Ice Land: Rainforest Holiday showcases hundreds of thousands of pounds of carved ice in a 28,000-square-foot tent.

17. Journey through the glittering Land of Snow to the bright and joyful Kingdom of Sweets with Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Houston Ballet (Through Dec. 27). 🩰

Houston Ballet's The Nutcracker 2021 (Lawrence Elizabeth Knox 2021, Houston Ballet)

“Following the annual Stahlbaum Christmas party, journey through the glittering Land of Snow to the bright and joyful Kingdom of Sweets with Clara, Drosselmeyer and the Prince as he reunites with the Sugar Plum Fairy amongst the clouds, where the real magic happens.”

18. Sip a Christmapolitan at one of Houston’s festive pop-up bars (through Dec. 30). 🍸

Rudolph’s Replacement (Melissa Hom)

Sip a Christmas-themed cocktail in a kitschy holiday oasis at one of several pop-up bars coming to the Houston area for the holiday season.

19. Cut down your own Christmas tree at one of these Houston-area tree farms. 🎄

This year, leave your plastic pine in the box and cut down your own tree at one of these Houston-area tree farms.

20. Meander through the giant gingerbread village at City Place (through Jan. 7). 🍭

The Giant Gingerbread Village will welcome guests down a gumdrop, lollipop and candy-cane-lined path, guarded by two giant gingerbread men, to a raised clearing featuring cookie trees, a 16-foot-high gingerbread house and 12-foot windmill.

21. Ride through a winter wonderland on The Christmas Train in Alvin (through Dec. 23). 🚂

The Christmas Train (The Christmas Train)

On this yuletide train, passengers will enjoy an eight-to 12-minute ride through a winter wonderland (a.k.a., Camp Victory) decorated with over 300,000 lights and hundreds of Christmas decorations including a gingerbread village display, penguin snow lands, and life-size storybook illustrations.

22. See circus arts on display in the festive holiday production “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” (Dec. 2).

“This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage.”

23. Watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” accompanied by Danny Elfman’s darkly charming score played live by the Houston Symphony (Dec. 9-10). 🎶

“The Nightmare Before Christmas will be projected in its entirety on the big screen, accompanied by Danny Elfman’s darkly charming score played live by the orchestra.”

24. Gander at the holiday lights in Memorial Park’s Clay Family Eastern Glades (Through Dec. 3). 🌳

“Celebrate the season with Holiday Lights in Eastern Glades presented by Green Mountain Energy. Take a stroll with friends and family through Clay Family Eastern Glades while enjoying festive holiday lights from December 4th to January 3rd. Food trucks will be available on the weekends.”

25. Visit Bayou Bend to the see the stunning, 14-acre estate lit up and transformed into a holiday wonderland (Dec. 8-30).

Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)

Visitors can stroll through the gardens, pose for pictures with Santa, or take a holiday-themed tour of Ima Hogg’s historic mansion with actors and theatrical effects. Find event details here.

26. See and out-of-this-world holiday light display at Space Center Houston. 🌟

Galaxy Lights (David Duncan Photography 2022)

Galaxy Lights consists of several indoor and outdoor light displays composed of hundreds of thousands of lights. Some of the displays include a high-tech kinetic light show featuring hundreds of suspended LED orbs that move in move in choreographed sequences to holiday music, as well as an LED light tunnel, a simulated indoor meteor shower, a massive model of the solar system, and a 40-ft tall,100-ft long shooting star made from LED lights.

27. Rock out to the Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s production of the “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” (Dec. 10). 🎸

“Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is set to spread rock vibes throughout its spectacular annual holiday tour. This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.” Find event details here.

28. Watch Derek Hough dance the night away (Dec. 14). 🕺

“From the EMMY award-winning mind of Derek Hough, feel the pulse of electrifying music, witness awe-inspiring dance, and indulge in nonstop entertainment with the all new and spectacular “Symphony of Dance.” Find event details here.

29. Watch the heartwarming holiday classic “Elf” on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s score is played live to picture in: “‘ELF’ in Concert” (Dec. 15). 🎅🏽

“This holiday season relive this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s wonderful score is played live to picture in: ‘ELF’ in Concert!” Find event details here.

30. Listen in awe as choirs sing hallelujahs in Handel’s “Messiah” at Jones Hall (Dec. 15-17). 🎵

“Jones Hall will be filled with joyous refrains and exultant arias, including the iconic ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus, in this powerful presentation of the greatest story ever told.” Find event details here.

31. Soak in the festive cheer on a holiday sip-and-stroll through the Houston Arboretum (Dec. 15). 🎄

“Soak in the festive cheer at special holiday-themed sip stops as you stroll along lightly decorated Arboretum trails. Your evening walk includes three glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious light bites, and a limited-edition etched glass to take home, along with a special bonus stop featuring wine tastings from The Cause Urban Winery. Don’t forget to check out the Holiday Market!” Find event details here.

32. Enjoy a campfire Christmas at the George Ranch Historical Park (Dec. 16). 🤠

“Join us for a unique Christmas party, Texas style, at the George Ranch Historical Park! Step back in time to 1944 and join Mamie and Albert George as they host a USO dinner and dance in the Ranch House yard. Guests can explore the site at their leisure, visit with the cowboys at the campfire, enjoy a tour of the Ranch House decorated for the season, and dance or listen to live music from the era. The evening includes a rustic buffet style meal and live music by Creole Swing.” Find event details here.

33. See a delectable gingerbread display at the Houston Farmers Market. 🍭

The Houston Farmers Market is adding a dash of sweetness to the holidays with GingerBread Lane. It will feature “The 12 Days of Texas,” a delectable gingerbread display featuring whimsical gingerbread houses and intricately made sculptures inspired by the Lone Star State. Find details here.

34. See dozens of decorated boats at the 62nd annual Christmas Boat parade on Clear Lake (Dec. 9). 🚤

“Ring in the holidays with the 62nd Anniversary Christmas Boat Lane Parade produced by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. More than 100,000 people traditionally enjoy this event from land and from hundreds of boats anchored throughout the Lake The parade features more than 60 brightly decorated power and sailboats that will traverse the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay.” Find event details here.

35. Attend Houston Symphony’s “Very Merry Pops,” a festive concert filled with all your holiday favorites (Dec. 20-23).

“Gather with loved ones in Jones Hall—decked with boughs of holly—for a sparkling concert filled with all your holiday favorites. Featuring Broadway leading lady Mandy Gonzalez (star of ‘Hamilton’ and ‘In the Heights’) and the Houston Symphony Chorus, this concert is guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit quicker than you can sing ‘Jingle Bells.’” Find event details here.

36. Watch “A Christmas Wish: Holiday Spectacular,” the spirited, spellbinding new holiday show at Moody Gardens. 🎭 (Dec. 22-30)

Holiday in the Gardens at Moody Gardens (Moody Gardens)

“From December 22 to 30, guests are invited to a one-hour festive extravaganza that will feature a diverse and talented cast of national performers. The show is a rich tapestry of live musical theater-style songs, dynamic dance performances, daring stunts, and acrobatics, interlaced with comedic moments and a heartwarming holiday narrative. It aims to enrapture audiences of all ages with its captivating visual and special effects.”

37. Take a Christmas light tour through River Oaks with Houston Historian Mister McKinney. 💖

“Join TV and Houston Historian Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston on a journey through River Oaks’ past on board his open-air Houston History Bus while enjoying some of the most impressive lights in Houston.”

38. Make special memories in Jones Hall at “Holly Jolly Holiday,” the Houston Symphony’s annual holiday concert for kids (Dec. 23). 🎼

“Make special memories in Jones Hall with the Symphony’s annual holiday concert for kids! One of our most popular events of the year, the concert will include a festive sing-along, free hot chocolate, interactive lobby activities, and a chance to visit with Santa.” Find event details here.

39. See the dazzling holiday displays in downtown Houston. 💡

Winter Wonderlawn at Post Houston (POST Houston)

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic is transforming downtown Houston into a dazzling holiday destination featuring twinkling lights, ice skating, holiday villages, and more. The holiday attractions cover dozens of blocks throughout the city’s central business district.

40. Ring in the New Year. 🥳

