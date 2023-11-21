Brunch with Santa: 13 Houston-area breakfast feasts as festive as the season

This year, skip the annual pilgrimage to meet Santa Claus at the local mall and try a festive breakfast and meet-and-greet instead. You can swap the claustrophobic crowds and long wait times for a custom experience, more time with the big man in red, and a mighty fine meal to boot.

Scroll below for 13 festive breakfasts featuring Old St. Nick.

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. Email Address Subscribe to our Things to Do Newsletter

Enjoy brunch with Santa and his elf, live holiday entertainment and a three-course meal with a decadent dessert buffet in Bloom & Bee. Reservations are highly encouraged.

📅 Dates: Dec. 9, 10 & 23

⏳Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

💰Tickets: Admission is $75 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under.

St. Nick will arrive in a vintage PT-17 Stearman plane before joining guests for a special breakfast experience.

📅 Dates: Dec. 9

⏳Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

💰Tickets: Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Enjoy a breakfast buffet, Christmas crafts, and photos with the man in the red suit and aquarium mascot, Sharkey. Keep a close eye on the aquarium tank and you may see Santa swimming with the fish. Reservations required.

📅 Dates: Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 21-24

⏳Hours: Seating from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

💰Tickets: Brunch is $22 for adults and $14 for children 10 and under.

Breakfast includes a meet and greet with Santa, a souvenir photo and a buffet featuring biscuits and gravy, waffles, an omelet station, fresh fruit and more.

📅 Dates: Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23

⏳Hours: Seating at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

💰Tickets: Brunch is $47.48 for adults and $$28.99 for children 10 and under.

Enjoy a breakfast buffet, Christmas crafts, and photos with the man in the red suit and aquarium mascot, Sharkey. Keep a close eye on the aquarium tank and you may see Santa swimming with the fish. Reservations required.

📅 Dates: Dec. 9, 16, 17, and 21-24

⏳Hours: Seating begins at 9 a.m.

💰Tickets: Brunch is $19.99 for adults and $13.99 for children 10 and under.

Eat breakfast at the Ol’ Railroad Cafe before venturing through the Railroad museum with Santa and Mrs. Claus for holiday activities and a picture aboard the Quebec passenger railcar.

📅 Dates: Dec. 16

⏳Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

💰Tickets: Brunch is $30.

Enjoy a decadent breakfast buffet with Santa. Reservations are highly encouraged.

📅 Dates: Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17

⏳Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

💰Tickets: Breakfast is $28 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under.

Celebrate the holiday season with a signature breakfast at 1600 Bar + Grille. Don’t miss the life-sized chocolate display and festive holiday décor. Breakfast with Santa will be available every weekend in December.

📅 Dates: Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, and 24

⏳Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

💰Tickets: Breakfast is $29.75 for adults and $14.50 for children.

Celebrate the holiday season at Annie’s 5th annual Brunch & Photos with Santa. Snap pictures with Old Saint Nick, and enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, specialty cocktails, live music, and more.

📅 Dates: Dec. 3

⏳Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

💰Tickets: Breakfast is $85 for adults and $55 for children.

Snap pictures with the big man in red, and enjoy a delicious breakfast, mimosas, hot chocolate and more.

📅 Dates: Dec. 3, 9, 17

⏳Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

💰Tickets: Breakfast is $60 for adults and $50 for children.

Enjoy a magical holiday breakfast with Jolly Old St. Nick.

📅 Dates: Dec. 16 and 17

💰Tickets: Breakfast is $39.95 for adults and $24.95 for children.

At this event, snap a picture with Santa and enjoy a pancake breakfast, activities and giveaways.

📅 Dates: Dec. 9

⏳Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

💰Tickets: Breakfast is $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents.

Enjoy a morning of joy, togetherness, and unforgettable moments at this annual Breakfast with Santa. Held by the Seabrook Rotary, the free event includes a pancake and sausage breakfast for the children.

📅 Dates: Dec. 9

⏳Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

💰Tickets: Admission is free.

MORE: Where to find holiday lights shows in and around Houston