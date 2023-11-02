Where to find holiday lights shows in and around Houston

Holiday light shows are returning in full force, and they can be found throughout the Houston area and beyond.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most spectacular displays the Houston area has to offer.

The Light Park, Hurricane Harbor and Typhoon Texas (Nov. 3 - Jan. 1)

The Light Park will open in Selma on Nov. 3. (The Light Park)

This drive-thru light show experience with locations in Katy and Spring offers a mile of twinkling displays synced and choreographed to holiday music.

Winter Wonderlawn, POST Houston (Nov. 4-Jan. 14)

Winter Wonderlawn at Post Houston (POST Houston)

POST Houston’s 5-acre Skylawn will transform into an illuminated wonderland of holiday cheer bedecked with thousands of lights and a 25-foot Chrtistmas tree.

Texas Winter Lights, Marriott Marquis Houston (Nov. 10-Dec. 31)

From Nov. 10 to Dec. 31, the Altitude Rooftop and pool at Marriott Marquis Houston will transform into an interactive light experience with thousands of twinkling lights and winter-themed activations.

Galaxy Lights, Space Center Houston (Nov. 11 - Jan. 7)

Galaxy Lights (Space Center Houston)

Galaxy Lights consists of several indoor and outdoor light displays composed of hundreds of thousands of lights. Some of the displays include a high-tech kinetic light show featuring hundreds of suspended LED orbs that move in move in choreographed sequences to holiday music, as well as an LED light tunnel, a simulated indoor meteor shower, a massive model of the solar system, and a 40-ft tall,100-ft long shooting star made from LED lights.

Zoo Lights, Houston Zoo (Nov. 17-Jan. 7)

TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights (TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights)

At this annual holiday lights event, stroll through a 100-foot-long light tunnel, walk under a canopy of glowing flowers and butterflies, glimpse glowing, life-size, animal lanterns, snap a picture with Santa and more.

Radiant Nature, Houston Botanic Garden (Nov. 17 - Feb. 25)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

The exhibit will traverse a mile-long trail through two showcase gardens. Highlights will include a massive illuminated dragon, a 50-foot tall pagoda, a 100-foot long magnolia tunnel, and an immersive Texas prairie corridor featuring 10-foot-tall bluebonnets.

Magical Winter Lights, Katy Mills (Nov. 17-Jan. 7)

Magical Winter Lights (Magical Winter Lights)

At this attraction on the Houston Raceway in Baytown, journey through more than 100 lantern sets in several themed sections including a magical castle, a Christmas village, a tribute to Houston, a dino fun zone, a space maze, and an ocean paradise.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights, Constellation Field (Nov. 17-Jan. 1)

Sugar Land Holiday Lights (Sugar Land Holiday Lights)

More than three million lights will brighten Constellation Field during Sugar Land’s annual holiday lights extravaganza, held Nov. 17, through Jan. 1. See dazzling light displays, snap a photo with Santa, enjoy carnival rides, attend holiday movie screening and more at this holiday festival.

Dasher’s Lightshow, Sam Houston Race Park and Big Rivers Waterpark (Nov. 17-Dec. 31)

This drive-thru light show experience with locations in Houston and New Caney offers a stretch of twinkling displays synced and choreographed to holiday music.

The Christmas Train, Victory Camp in Alvin (Nov. 24-Dec. 23)

The Christmas Train (The Christmas Train)

The Christmas Train chugs into Alvin on Nov. 24, beginning another run of the popular holiday attraction. On this yuletide train, passengers will enjoy an eight-to 12-minute ride through a winter wonderland (a.k.a., Camp Victory) decorated with over 300,000 lights and hundreds of Christmas decorations including a gingerbread village display, penguin snow lands, and life-size storybook illustrations.

A Berry Merry Christmas, Dewberry Farm (Nov. 24-Dec. 23)

Cut your own Christmas tree before hopping on a hay wagon for a twinkly trail ride featuring more than two million lights at the Brookshire farm.

Cistern Illuminated, Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern (Nov. 25-Jan.7)

The site-specific winter light installations will cast festive colored light throughout the space. The special angle of these lights will create a mesmerizing reflection of the Cistern’s ceiling on the glassy water below.

