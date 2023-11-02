Where to find holiday lights shows in and around Houston

Holiday light shows are returning in full force, and they can be found throughout the Houston area and beyond.
Here’s a rundown of some of the most spectacular displays the Houston area has to offer.
The Light Park, Hurricane Harbor and Typhoon Texas (Nov. 3 - Jan. 1)
This drive-thru light show experience with locations in Katy and Spring offers a mile of twinkling displays synced and choreographed to holiday music.
Winter Wonderlawn, POST Houston (Nov. 4-Jan. 14)
POST Houston’s 5-acre Skylawn will transform into an illuminated wonderland of holiday cheer bedecked with thousands of lights and a 25-foot Chrtistmas tree.
Texas Winter Lights, Marriott Marquis Houston (Nov. 10-Dec. 31)
From Nov. 10 to Dec. 31, the Altitude Rooftop and pool at Marriott Marquis Houston will transform into an interactive light experience with thousands of twinkling lights and winter-themed activations.
Galaxy Lights, Space Center Houston (Nov. 11 - Jan. 7)
Galaxy Lights consists of several indoor and outdoor light displays composed of hundreds of thousands of lights. Some of the displays include a high-tech kinetic light show featuring hundreds of suspended LED orbs that move in move in choreographed sequences to holiday music, as well as an LED light tunnel, a simulated indoor meteor shower, a massive model of the solar system, and a 40-ft tall,100-ft long shooting star made from LED lights.
Zoo Lights, Houston Zoo (Nov. 17-Jan. 7)
At this annual holiday lights event, stroll through a 100-foot-long light tunnel, walk under a canopy of glowing flowers and butterflies, glimpse glowing, life-size, animal lanterns, snap a picture with Santa and more.
Radiant Nature, Houston Botanic Garden (Nov. 17 - Feb. 25)
The exhibit will traverse a mile-long trail through two showcase gardens. Highlights will include a massive illuminated dragon, a 50-foot tall pagoda, a 100-foot long magnolia tunnel, and an immersive Texas prairie corridor featuring 10-foot-tall bluebonnets.
Magical Winter Lights, Katy Mills (Nov. 17-Jan. 7)
At this attraction on the Houston Raceway in Baytown, journey through more than 100 lantern sets in several themed sections including a magical castle, a Christmas village, a tribute to Houston, a dino fun zone, a space maze, and an ocean paradise.
Sugar Land Holiday Lights, Constellation Field (Nov. 17-Jan. 1)
More than three million lights will brighten Constellation Field during Sugar Land’s annual holiday lights extravaganza, held Nov. 17, through Jan. 1. See dazzling light displays, snap a photo with Santa, enjoy carnival rides, attend holiday movie screening and more at this holiday festival.
Dasher’s Lightshow, Sam Houston Race Park and Big Rivers Waterpark (Nov. 17-Dec. 31)
This drive-thru light show experience with locations in Houston and New Caney offers a stretch of twinkling displays synced and choreographed to holiday music.
The Christmas Train, Victory Camp in Alvin (Nov. 24-Dec. 23)
The Christmas Train chugs into Alvin on Nov. 24, beginning another run of the popular holiday attraction. On this yuletide train, passengers will enjoy an eight-to 12-minute ride through a winter wonderland (a.k.a., Camp Victory) decorated with over 300,000 lights and hundreds of Christmas decorations including a gingerbread village display, penguin snow lands, and life-size storybook illustrations.
A Berry Merry Christmas, Dewberry Farm (Nov. 24-Dec. 23)
Cut your own Christmas tree before hopping on a hay wagon for a twinkly trail ride featuring more than two million lights at the Brookshire farm.
Cistern Illuminated, Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern (Nov. 25-Jan.7)
The site-specific winter light installations will cast festive colored light throughout the space. The special angle of these lights will create a mesmerizing reflection of the Cistern’s ceiling on the glassy water below.
