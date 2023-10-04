Holiday light experience will honor Lunar New Year at Houston Botanic Garden with stunning lantern displays

A large menagerie of lighted sculptures will soon twinkle at the Houston Botanic Garden.

From Nov. 17 to Feb. 25, the garden will open its doors at night with its “Radiant Nature” outdoor exhibit, which will feature over 50 lantern sculpture displays celebrating the Lunar New Year.

“The Houston Botanic Garden is a reflection of our cosmopolitan city and we are delighted to focus our holiday celebration on the beautiful traditions of Asian cultures,” said Jill Barry, Houston Botanic Garden’s CEO. “As with our global gardens, we strive to authentically reflect the regions and cultures of the world around us, and we want our holiday light experience to help expand guests’ appreciation for and understanding of that.”

The exhibit, a joint project from Houston Botanic Garden and Tianyu Arts & Culture, will traverse a mile-long trail through two showcase gardens. Highlights will include a massive illuminated dragon, a 50-foot tall pagoda, a 100-foot long magnolia tunnel, and an immersive Texas prairie corridor featuring 10-foot-tall bluebonnets.

Admission is $28.50 for adults and children 4 and up. Children 3 and under will be admitted free. To secure a preferred date and a 30-minute entry window, tickets for specific time slots should be purchased online in advance at https://hbg.org/series/radiant-nature/.

Scroll below for a photo preview of the upcoming event.

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

Radiant Nature (Tianyu Arts & Culture)

