Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these festive Houston-area holiday markets

Nearly every weekend in November and December, you’ll find some version of a holiday craft show or market featuring artisan works and plenty of holiday cheer. Here are some of the best markets to shop this holiday season.

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. Email Address Subscribe to our Things to Do Newsletter

When: Nov. 1-4

Where: Stafford Centre

“The Sugar Plum Market is the signature fundraising event for the Fort Bend Junior Service League. Since its inception in 2001, the market has raised over $4 million that has benefited numerous nonprofit organizations in Fort Bend County. It’s shopping with a cause!!”

When: Nov. 3-4

Where: St. Michaels of Lake Jackson

“This year the Women of St. Michael’s will be holding its 41st Mums & Mistletoe Market. We will have up to 50 arts and crafts vendors for you to shop, a raffle and hourly doors prizes, and our Market Cafe will be serving our famous Cheese soup & chicken salad sandwiches. Help us in giving to women’s and children’s initiatives in our community. We are looking forward to seeing you there.”

When: Nov. 4

Where: Pasadena Convention Center

“Featuring boutiques, jewelry, gourmet food, Christmas décor, yard art and so much more!”

When: Nov. 5-6

Where: The Clubs at Houston Oaks

“Find your inspiration for the season at the highly-anticipated 3rd Annual Houston Oaks Holiday Market! Usher in the Holiday season while shopping our 50+ vendors offering a myriad of unique wares including jewelry, art, home goods, apparel, skin care, and more. Shop for treasures and holiday gifts for the entire family and pick-up something special for yourself, too!”

When: Nov. 9-11

Where: Webster Civic Center

“The Velvet Stocking is one of the longest running Christmas bazaars in the Houston Bay Area. It is an all handmade show.”

When: Nov. 9-12

Where: NRG Center

“The iconic and beloved four-day event will host hundreds of merchants from across the country, showcasing a curated collection of unique holiday items, gourmet food, apparel, jewelry, accessories, home décor, gifts, toys, and much more.”

When: Nov. 11-12

Where: Silver Street Studios

“Located at Silver Street Studios, come shop 120+ makers, check out our DIY station, take photos at our photo walls, enjoy a drink at the bar, eat at the food trucks and fill your free tote with goods from small businesses! Tickets include free parking, and friendly pets are welcome! Tickets include FREE PARKING, and friendly pets are welcome to join their families!”

When: Nov. 16-19

Where: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

“The Annual Junior League Holiday Market is a shopping extravaganza event that features a variety of items from local boutiques to personalized gifts to holiday ornaments. You can begin your holiday shopping early and even have time left over to buy yourself something special.”

When: Nov. 17

Where: The Club at Riverstone

“On sale will be fall and holiday décor, custom jewelry, gourmet foods, handcrafted homewares, children’s gifts, and much more! Each visitor will receive complimentary lite hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails featuring the Gingerbread Martini (for our 21 and up guests), and a custom shopping bag (while supplies last). This popular event is open to the public, so please bring your family and friends! Admission to the event is at least one canned good for Second Mile Mission Center.”

When: Nov. 18-19

Where: Heritage Place Park

“It is our pleasure to offer a wide selection exhibitors to bring the very best in boutique clothing, accessories, shoes, home decor, furniture, gourmet food, dips, sauces, art, yard decorations, holiday items and so much more! There is a little bit of everything and something for everyone! Prices range from as little as $5 and up to $2,000 and beyond. Our market is 50% hand made items and 50% manufactured items. 100% of Exhibitors are small business owners, shopping with us puts money directly into the local community. 90% of Exhibitors are based here in the Lone Star State, others travel from Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisianan, Oklahoma and Arkansas!”

When: Nov. 24-26

Where: Silver Street Studios

“Located inside the 20,000 sq ft air conditioned Silver Street Studios, you’ll find a curated market of one-of-a-kind collectibles, jewelry, vintage, art, mid-century modern furniture, original designs, full bar, local food. We are committed to supporting local small businesses from HTX and all around Texas.”

When: Dec. 1-2

Where: Independence Park

“It is our pleasure to offer a wide selection exhibitors to bring the very best in boutique clothing, accessories, shoes, home decor, furniture, gourmet food, dips, sauces, art, yard decorations, holiday items and so much more! There is a little bit of everything and something for everyone! Prices range from as little as $5 and up to $2,000 and beyond. Our market is 50% hand made items and 50% manufactured items. 100% of Exhibitors are small business owners, shopping with us puts money directly into the local community. 90% of Exhibitors are based here in the Lone Star State, others travel from Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisianan, Oklahoma and Arkansas!”

When: Dec. 1-2

Where: Humble Civic Center

“With more than 100 merchants to shop with, you’re sure to find lots of new, unique, and One-of-A-Kind gifts all in one place to have you ready for all your festive events.”

When: Dec. 1-3

Where: Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

“Shop with 130+ vendors in THREE indoor buildings to find lots of new, unique, and One-of-A-Kind gifts for all your festive events!”

When: Dec. 2-3

Where: POST Houston

“Indoor two-day event featuring 300+ artisans, DJ Lifted, complimentary cocktails, Santa photos, art gallery, 15 restaurants and Skylawn access.”

When: Dec. 8-9

Where: Baldwin Park

“Get ready to experience the magic of the Midtown Mistletoe Market, nestled beneath the glorious oaks of Baldwin Park for 2023. This year’s theme, ‘Holiday Twinkle in Midtown,’ invites artisans and specialty crafters to showcase their unique creations. Join us to shop from a collection of creatively crafted gift items and home décor that exude elegance and taste, making them perfect holiday gifts for any home.”

When: Dec. 8-10

Where: Tomball Train Depot

“An estimated 163 unique and interesting street vendors will line Market and S. Walnut Streets, selling German Heritage items, arts and crafts, and much more.”

💌 Like what you see?

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Have an event you’d like to feature on click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.