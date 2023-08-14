Nutcracker Market 2023: This is what you need to know about the event, tickets and more

Images captured during the Nutcracker Market in Houston on Nov. 10, 2022.

HOUSTON – Nutcracker Market tickets are available starting Monday at 10 a.m.

Both General Admission and Early Bird tickets for the 43rd annual Nutcracker Market are available for the shopping extravaganza.

Nutcracker Market returns once again to NRG Center this Nov. 9-12, 2023.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market features an endless amount of retail, from apparel, accessories, jewelry, gourmet food, home and holiday décor to toys, kitchen wares, and unique gifts. Organizers said in a news release that this year’s market already has more than 270 booths on the books, including more than 30 new merchants.

Nutcracker Market, Houston Ballet’s largest annual fundraiser, allows shoppers to give back. Proceeds from admission tickets plus 11% of merchandise sales stay in Houston supporting Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs. Since its inception, Nutcracker Market has contributed over $85.5 million to Houston Ballet.

These are the market days and hours:

Thursday, November 9 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Friday, November 10 - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, November 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Sunday, November 12 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

Discount General Admission tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com beginning August 14 ($18, plus fees).

Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10, as well as repeat admission all four days of the Market.

Discount Early Bird tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com beginning August 14 ($55, plus fees).



This is the first year Early Bird tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

Children 2 and under are free. All others must have a ticket.

Special event tickets (Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon), and group General Admission tickets can be purchased now by calling 713-535-3231.

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags, and wagons as they are not permitted inside.

Visit www.nutcrackermarket.com for more information and additional ticketing details.