Christmas Village to light up Bayou Bend

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens will soon transform into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas Village at Bayou Bend. The event will bring thousands of lights, carolers, animated projections, a hand-crafted model train, and festive activities, including cotton snowball tosses and a faux-snow slope, to the 14-acre estate.

Visitors can stroll through the gardens, pose for pictures with Santa, or take a holiday-themed tour of Ima Hogg’s historic mansion with actors and theatrical effects.

At a glance

📍Venue: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial Drive

📅 Dates: Dec. 8–30 (closed Dec. 11, 18, 24 and 25)

⏳ Hours: Open 5:30–9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays (except Dec. 26); Open 5:30–10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Dec. 26

💰 Admission: Tickets to the Christmas Village are $21 for adults, $14 for children 12 to 5, and free for children 4 and under. View Ima Hogg’s historic house for an additional fee of $5.

🚗 Parking: A limited amount of priority parking is available for $10 (cash only). Parking in other lots is free. Drivers are directed to free off-site overflow parking as needed.

🍿Concessions: A variety of food, sweets, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Highlights

Tour the first floor of Ima Hogg’s historic house to see live actors and Christmas decorations.

Watch a handcrafted model train circle the beautifully 15-foot Christmas tree.

Go sledding down a faux-snow slide.

Toss around cotton snowballs.

Join in games for all ages, from a scavenger hunt to antler rings.

Listen to music from carolers, and play your own holiday tunes at music-bell stations.

Stop by the Cottage Shop to find holiday gifts.

Take photos with Santa ($10) through December 23.

For more information, visit mfah.org/admissions/christmas-village-bayou-bend.

Here are few pictures of the attraction from years prior.

