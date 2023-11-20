77º
Christmas Village to light up Bayou Bend

Find carolers, model trains, and the big man in red at this festive holiday attraction

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens will soon transform into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas Village at Bayou Bend. The event will bring thousands of lights, carolers, animated projections, a hand-crafted model train, and festive activities, including cotton snowball tosses and a faux-snow slope, to the 14-acre estate.

Visitors can stroll through the gardens, pose for pictures with Santa, or take a holiday-themed tour of Ima Hogg’s historic mansion with actors and theatrical effects.

Scroll below for event details.

At a glance

  • 📍Venue: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial Drive
  • 📅 Dates: Dec. 8–30 (closed Dec. 11, 18, 24 and 25)
  • ⏳ Hours: Open 5:30–9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays (except Dec. 26); Open 5:30–10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Dec. 26
  • 💰 Admission: Tickets to the Christmas Village are $21 for adults, $14 for children 12 to 5, and free for children 4 and under. View Ima Hogg’s historic house for an additional fee of $5.
  • 🚗 Parking: A limited amount of priority parking is available for $10 (cash only). Parking in other lots is free. Drivers are directed to free off-site overflow parking as needed.
  • 🍿Concessions: A variety of food, sweets, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Highlights

  • Tour the first floor of Ima Hogg’s historic house to see live actors and Christmas decorations.
  • Watch a handcrafted model train circle the beautifully 15-foot Christmas tree.
  • Go sledding down a faux-snow slide.
  • Toss around cotton snowballs.
  • Join in games for all ages, from a scavenger hunt to antler rings.
  • Listen to music from carolers, and play your own holiday tunes at music-bell stations.
  • Stop by the Cottage Shop to find holiday gifts.
  • Take photos with Santa ($10) through December 23.

For more information, visit mfah.org/admissions/christmas-village-bayou-bend.

Here are few pictures of the attraction from years prior.

Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)
Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)
Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)
Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)
Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)
Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)
Village at Bayou Bend (BertuzziPhotography.com)

