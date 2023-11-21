Want a Christmapolitan? These are the Christmas-themed cocktails you can find at Houston’s festive pop-up bars

Sip a Christmas-themed cocktail in a kitschy holiday oasis at one of several pop-up bars coming to the Houston area for the holiday season.
The festive pop-up concept Miracle will operate two locations in Houston and one in Galveston.
Each location will offer a menu of cheerful libations and saturated, floor-to-ceiling holiday decor. Think twinkling lights, vintage garlands, reindeer figurines, and humorous holiday cards. The extravagant decorations will be paired with a soundtrack of holly jolly holiday songs.
MORE: Where to find holiday lights shows in and around Houston
The drink menu 🍹
A big draw is the Christmas-themed cocktails. Here’s a rundown of the festive libations they offer.
- Christmapolitan: vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime and absinthe mist
- Snowball Old Fashioned: butterscotch rye, spiced demerara, wormwood bitters and orange essence
- Carol Barrel: Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Jamaican navy strength rum, Guinness punch, lime, aromatic and chocolate bitters, nutmeg
- Koala Cooler: applejack, blane vermouth, aquavit, spiced apple, lime, celery shrub, eucalyptus bitters, mint, soda
- Marshmallows & Unicorns: gin, vanilla liqueur, velvet falernum, cherry liqueur, cardamon, black pepper, marshmallow, lemon, egg white, tiki bitters, soda
- Christmas Cricket: blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters
- Effing Around No. 2: cognac, mulled wine reduction, champagne, lemon aromatic bitters, absinthe
- Yippee Ki Yay Mother (expletive): Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube and coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice
- Jingle Balls Nog: cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg vanilla, nutmeg
- Rudolph’s Replacement: vodka, coffee liqueur, white creme de cacao, orange curacao, chai, almond milk, aromatic bitters
- The Krampus: reposado tequila, oloroso sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime, hellfire bitters
- Hot Buttered rum: aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spice butter, oat milk, nutmeg
- Mulled wine: mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, Christmas spices
Miracle pop-up locations in the Houston area 🗺️
- Daiquiri Time Out (Nov. 21-Dec. 28): 2701 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550
- Johnny’s Gold Brick (Nov. 17-Dec. 30): 2518 Yale Street, Houston, Texas 77008
- Winnie’s (Nov. 17-Dec. 30): 3622 Main Street Suite A, Houston, Texas 77002
Scroll below to glimpse the pop-up’s festive cocktail creations.
For more information, visit miraclepopup.com.