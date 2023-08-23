Polar Express returning to Galveston Railroad Museum; Tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for a popular holiday train ride put on by the Galveston Railroad Museum.

Seats are now available for departures beginning Nov. 22 and continuing through Dec. 22. The Polar Express Train Ride’s most popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Tickets prices range from $39 to $74 for adults and $34 to $69 for children.

“You will get to meet many of the characters from the film including the conductor, the singing chefs, the hobo, and of course the main man himself, Santa Claus,” information about the holiday attraction reads. “You and your family, hopefully dressed in your PJs, will experience a fun filled theatrical journey, you may even tangle with caribou as ‘The Polar Express’ story unfolds. Don’t forget to have a bite of your cookie and sip of your hot chocolate which is served by the singing chefs. Santa will join you on board and, if you are on the nice list, hand you the first gift of Christmas, a Silver Sleigh Bell. Once you arrive at the North Pole you will enjoy dancing elves and be able to enjoy the lovable Santa Claus one more time. Be sure to buy a souvenir of your magical journey to enjoy all year long in the Museum Gift Shop.”

