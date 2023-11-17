Pick your own Christmas tree at one of these Houston-area farms

This year, leave your plastic pine in the box and cut down your own tree at one of these Houston-area tree farms.

Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Hitch a wagon ride for a trip to Dewberry Farm’s 40-acre Christmas tree forest. Find your tree, cut it down (Dewberry Farm will supply you with a saw) and ride back to Santa’s workshop for tree baling services. For soft, full foliage, choose a Leyland. Suffer from allergies? Go with a Murray. Each tree is individually priced and cost between $80 to $320. Trees are between 6 and 14 feet tall.

If you’re craving some holiday magic, stay for an evening of fun. Each night, Dewberry Farm will transform into a twinkling wonderland where you can see two lights shows, meet Santa, take a train ride and more.

Morrison Road and, FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423

Nov. 18-Dec. 10

Cut your Texas-grown Christmas tree at this Spring tree farm. Pick from pine, cypress, pre-cut Frasier fir, and pre-cut blue spruce. Don’t worry about bringing a saw or measuring tape. This farm has you covered. Old Time Christmas tree Farm is open through Dec. 10. Fresh wreaths and garlands are also available for purchase here.

Come for your tree and stay for the attractions. Take a train ride through the Christmas tree fields, pose for a picture with Santa, visit the animals at the petting zoo and reach new heights in the bounce house.

7632 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379

Opens Nov. 18

Choose from Virginia Pine and Leyland Cypress at this Magnolia tree farm. Take a walk to the tree field or hitch a hayride for some festive fun. This farm only allows you to cut down trees 6 feet or taller. Six-foot trees start at $78. Spring Creek Growers also offers pre-cut fir trees.

23803 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Road, Magnolia, Texas

Opens Nov. 24

You’ll find Virginia Pines ripe for the cutting at this Hockley tree farm. The lot will remain open every day of the week through the holiday season. Trees range from $30 to $150. Once you’ve chopped down your tree, take a selfie with Santa and take a ride on the Merry Tree Express, a tractor-drawn train.

19020 Becker Road, Hockley, TX 77447

Opens Nov. 24

Cut trees from 5 ft to 13 ft at this Manvel farm. Prices range from $58 to $525. Fresh Frasier fir wreaths and centerpieces are also sold on site.

8919 Mustang Bayou Road, Manvel, TX 77578

Nov. 24-Dec. 10

Cut your own Christmas tree at this Livingston tree farm. Pick from Virginia pines, Carolina Sapphires and pre-cut spruce, firs, and pines from Michigan. Handmade wreaths are also sold here.

Activities on-site include hayrides, a bounce house, a fire pit and duck races.

1288 Oakdale Loop, Livingston, TX 77351