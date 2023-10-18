Moody Gardens’ ice sculpture experience to offer chills and thrills, including ice bar and an ice slide

Moody Gardens in Galveston will host a holiday celebration featuring ice sculptures of animals, an ice bar and an ice slide.

The experience dubbed Ice Land: Rainforest Holiday, which will open Nov. 18, showcases hundreds of thousands of pounds of carved ice in a 28,000-square-foot tent.

Some of the best ice carvers from Harbin, China have begun carving the sculptures, which are formed from big chunks of ice. View their work in the video player at the top of the page.

“Rainforest meets ice in this one-of-a-kind scenario, complete with monkeys, birds, butterflies, and orchids, as guests are led through this magical icy world by leaf-cutter ant sculptures adorned with Christmas decorations” Moody Gardens said in a release. “These master ice carvers have created a mesmerizing journey through the globe’s rainforests, featuring a massive ice slide that whisks guests from treetops to the forest floor, ancient ruins, and riversides. The thrill of the giant ice slide serves as the pinnacle of this attraction as it offers a birds-eye view and some fantastic festive fun for those who are up for a cool ride. Additionally, guests can enjoy holiday spirits at Shivers Ice Bar, an exceptionally cool bar sculpted entirely out of ice.”

Ice Land: Rainforest Holiday is one of several attractions Moody Gardens will offer during the holiday season. Other experiences planned include The Festival of Lights, a mile-long walking trail embellished with two million lights and sound-enhanced lighted and animated displays, an outdoor ice rink, the Arctic Slide, evening cruises on the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, train rides, holiday films, a dinner show and three New Year’s celebrations.

For more information visit https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/ or call 409-744-4673.