Performances, fireworks, and more: What to know about Houston’s tree lighting spectacular

Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular a holiday tradition of music, lighting the official tree, Santa, and family fun at City Hall November 30, 2019. (Photo by Donna Carson)

The lighting of the Christmas tree at City Hall returns in December to commence the most wonderful time of the year.

“The Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular is an incredible event to kick off the holiday season,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We love hosting such an amazing family-friendly celebration for Houstonians, thanks to Reliant and our generous sponsors. I encourage everyone to join us for some holiday joy and to celebrate the most festive and wonderful time of the year.”

Here’s what you should know about the festivities.

When is the tree lighting?

The lighting of the Christmas tree will take place on Dec. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Hermann Square at City Hall.

How can I watch the tree-lighting ceremony?

If you’re hoping to watch the tree lighting at Hermann Square in person, it’s open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Who is performing at the event?

“American Idol” star and Grammy nominee, Jordin Sparks, will headline the event featuring hit songs from her certified platinum self-titled album. Sparks rose to fame in 2007 after winning the sixth season of “American Idol” at age 17, becoming the youngest winner in the series’ history. She made her Broadway debut starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit, “In the Heights,” and made her film debut playing the lead role in the film “Sparkle,” opposite the legendary Whitney Houston.

The holiday variety show will also include performances by Mariachi prodigy Eduardo Trevino, the Houston Children’s Chorus, the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts theatre department, the Dance of Asian America, Theatre Under the Stars, Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, and Ernest Walker and the Official Holiday Band.

The event finale will feature the lighting of the tree and the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah, orchestrated and timed with fireworks.