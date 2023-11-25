Holiday Lights Spectacular 2023: Watch at 7 p.m. for a chance to win tickets to Moody Gardens and the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – Each year, KPRC 2 helps ring in the holiday season with our “Holiday Lights Spectacular.”
The primetime special celebrates the many festive ways families in the Houston area can enjoy the season.
Below you’ll find links to the light displays and attractions featured in our 2023 show.
THINGS TO DO THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
❄ Holiday in the Gardens and Ice Land at Moody Gardens
✨ TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights
🔦 Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular
🌠 Galaxy Lights - Space Center Houston
The Light Park in Katy and Spring
⛸️ Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green
🎄Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
🔥 George Ranch Christmas in the Park & Campfire Christmas
🎄Sugar Land Christmas Tree Lighting
❄ Missouri City Snowfest Weekend
🎄Pearland Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting
🛍️ Tomball German Christmas Market
💡 Magical Winter Lights at Katy Mills
🖼️ Children’s Museum of Houston
🏞️ Memorial Park - Deck the Park
🍃 Houston Botanic Garden - Radiant Nature
Shows
👻 Alley Theatre - “A Christmas Carol”
🎤 “A Motown Christmas” - Ensemble Theater
👚 “The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical” presented by Theatre Under the Stars
🕎Hanukkah
Sugar Land Giant Menorah Lighting Celebration