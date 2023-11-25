Holiday Lights Spectacular 2023: Watch at 7 p.m. for a chance to win tickets to Moody Gardens and the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – Each year, KPRC 2 helps ring in the holiday season with our “Holiday Lights Spectacular.”

The primetime special celebrates the many festive ways families in the Houston area can enjoy the season.

Below you’ll find links to the light displays and attractions featured in our 2023 show.

THINGS TO DO THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

❄ Holiday in the Gardens and Ice Land at Moody Gardens

✨ TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights

🔦 Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular

🚂 The Christmas Train - Alvin

🌠 Galaxy Lights - Space Center Houston

👒 Dickens on the Strand

🩵 The Light Park in Katy and Spring

🎅 Santa’s Wonderland

⛸️ Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

🎄Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

🏡 Gingerbread Build Off

🔥 George Ranch Christmas in the Park & Campfire Christmas

⛵ Kemah Christmas Boat Parade

🔔 Jingle on the Boardwalk

🎄Sugar Land Christmas Tree Lighting

❄ Missouri City Snowfest Weekend

🎄Pearland Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting

🛍️ Tomball German Christmas Market

💡 Magical Winter Lights at Katy Mills

🖼️ Children’s Museum of Houston

🐡 Christmas with the Fishes

⛸️ Ice at the Galleria

🚂 The Polar Express

🏞️ Memorial Park - Deck the Park

🍃 Houston Botanic Garden - Radiant Nature

🚦 Sugar Land Holiday Lights

❄️ 2023 Uptown Holiday Season

Shows

🎼 Houston Symphony

🩰 Houston Ballet

👻 Alley Theatre - “A Christmas Carol”

🎶 The Grand 1894 Opera House

🎤 “A Motown Christmas” - Ensemble Theater

🦌 Dasher’s Light Show

🎪 A Very Cirque Christmas

👚 “The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical” presented by Theatre Under the Stars

🕎Hanukkah

Galleria Menorah Lighting

Sugar Land Giant Menorah Lighting Celebration

Bellaire Chanukah Festival

🌟Kwanzaa

S.H.A.P.E. Kwanzaa Events