Let it glow! These Houston-area neighborhoods have the best holiday lights, according to KPRC 2 viewers🎄

All is bright. Very, very bright in these Christmas-crazed holiday hotspots

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Come the holiday season, several Houston-area suburbs take their pride of place to new and electrifying levels. Vivid tributes to the season, their yards are filled with a universe of bulbs, garlands, and inflatables.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which of these Houston-area suburbs have the best light displays, and they delivered.

Scroll below to take a look at the responses that could lead you to some of the best Christmas lights around town.

Which Houston-area neighborhoods have the best Christmas lights? What makes them the best?🎄We want to feature the neighborhoods that have the most amazing lights.

Pecan Gove

Pecan Grove garnered the overwhelming majority of recommendations. Each year, the master-planned community in Fort Bend County hosts a spirited decorating contest that transforms the neighborhood into a jungle of lights and decorations. Most nights, you can hop aboard a trailer for a hay ride around the area.

  • “Pecan Grove! Interactive exhibits, walkable spaces, hayrides - the neighborhood exudes the joy and spirit of the season!” - Jennifer Schaper
  • “Absolutely Pecan Grove in Richmond. Every year, every house, every light is brighter in Pecan Grove for sure.” - Sheri Mims Herbert
  • “Pecan Grove! -it’s one of the reasons we moved here 28 years ago!” - Jan Aleman Alden
  • “Pecan grove for sure!!! Amazing how much time and effort each house puts into their decorations just for viewers to enjoy.” - Jewels Mini
  • “Pecan Grove, hands down.” - Jason Villanueva

The rest

  • River Oaks
  • Candy Cane Lane
  • Prestonwood Forest
  • Cedar Lawn Circle
  • Green Tree
  • Pine Oak Village
  • Cloverleaf
  • Houston Heights

MORE: Where to find holiday lights shows in and around Houston

What neighborhoods would you add to this list? Share your recommendations in the comment section.

