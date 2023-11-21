Let it glow! These Houston-area neighborhoods have the best holiday lights, according to KPRC 2 viewers🎄

Come the holiday season, several Houston-area suburbs take their pride of place to new and electrifying levels. Vivid tributes to the season, their yards are filled with a universe of bulbs, garlands, and inflatables.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which of these Houston-area suburbs have the best light displays, and they delivered.

Scroll below to take a look at the responses that could lead you to some of the best Christmas lights around town.

Pecan Gove

Pecan Grove garnered the overwhelming majority of recommendations. Each year, the master-planned community in Fort Bend County hosts a spirited decorating contest that transforms the neighborhood into a jungle of lights and decorations. Most nights, you can hop aboard a trailer for a hay ride around the area.

“Pecan Grove! Interactive exhibits, walkable spaces, hayrides - the neighborhood exudes the joy and spirit of the season!” - Jennifer Schaper

“Absolutely Pecan Grove in Richmond. Every year, every house, every light is brighter in Pecan Grove for sure.” - Sheri Mims Herbert

“Pecan Grove! -it’s one of the reasons we moved here 28 years ago!” - Jan Aleman Alden

“Pecan grove for sure!!! Amazing how much time and effort each house puts into their decorations just for viewers to enjoy.” - Jewels Mini

“Pecan Grove, hands down.” - Jason Villanueva

The rest

River Oaks

Candy Cane Lane

Prestonwood Forest

Cedar Lawn Circle

Green Tree

Pine Oak Village

Cloverleaf

Houston Heights

What neighborhoods would you add to this list? Share your recommendations in the comment section.